Bollocks, Bruv! K. Michelle Says She’s Still Salty Idris Elba Never Confirmed Their Coupledom

K. Michelle Speaks On Idris Elba On TV One’s UNCENSORED

K. Michelle is speaking off the cuff about her previous coupledom with a certain British heartthrob. In case you missed some of our other previous headlines, yes, K. Michelle dated Idris Elba back in 2014 and yes, there’s still some pain there about it.

The songstress recently sat down for an episode of TV One’s UNCENSORED and broke down what really went down during their 8-month coupledom.

According to K who was initially uninterested because Meek Mill wanted to date her, she was aware that Idris had a baby on the way with makeup artist Naiyana Garth, but hit the ceiling when the baby actually came.

Ironically the baby’s birth was on Father’s Day and the same day K went under the knife for liposuction.

“I was under all types of drugs from anesthesiologists and I just remember calling him like, ‘F*** that baby! F*** that baby!’ Which is probably not the best thing to tell a new dad, but I did.”

She also confessed that she’s especially resentful of fellow black women who doubted that she was telling the truth about dating the actor…

“I think that what hurt [the most], [is] black women, black women was like, ‘She’s so ghetto. Why he date her?” said K. “What you do not understand is everything he went through—from the passing of his father all the way down, I was the one that was there,” she added. I was never hid, people just never assumed.”

and can’t get over the fact that Idris [“who wasn’t a spiritual match for her”] never defended her from public scrutiny and for that, she doesn’t consider him a true friend.

“I felt like he didn’t defend me,” said K. “I feel like when people were calling me a liar, again, about my relationship…I’ve been sitting here with this man for like nine months. I just could not believe we were spending so much time together [and] he just did not come out and say; ‘Stop attacking her!’ Or he didn’t come out and say, ‘This is my friend, I know about this album. I know all of this.’ So I feel like I’m not over that. I feel like you picked looking like a great guy over someone who had your back through everything. When you didn’t get nominated for Mandela, when you cried, I had your back! And you didn’t have mine in the midst of everybody tweeting me and attacking me,calling me a liar. You just sat there, you let them do it. So I wish him the best but to me, he showed that he wasn’t my friend and this Rico Suave great guy is human.”

SHEESH, poor K! It’s been 4 years and she’s clearly still pained by what happened.

Hopefully, her husband to be Dr. Kastan Sims (who’s been missing in action as of late and who she seemingly dissed in June) is giving her a more fulfilling relationship.

K. Michelle’s episode of UNCENSORED airs Sunday, October 14th at 10/9C on TV One.

