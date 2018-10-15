Woah: Woman Is Caught On Video Falling To Her Death While Taking A Selfie

Friends And Family Are Left In Shock

A woman in Panama City met a tragic end when she tried to take a selfie on a balcony.

According to Metro, 44-year-old Sandra Manuela Da Costa Macedo was trying to take a selfie on the 27th-floor balcony of a building last Friday. Police sources say a gust of wind must have knocked Macedo off balance and she fell to her death with her selfie stick still in hand. Nearby, construction workers filmed the whole incident, worried that Macedo would fall during her photo session. You can check out the distressing video they filmed here.

Macedo, who is said to be a teacher and mom of two, had just moved to Panama City from Portugal. Friends and acquaintances posted tributes to her online when news hit of her tragic death.

Erick Alzate, a witness who lives on the same block the incident took place, gave more insight into the tragedy. “She had been taking selfies for a couple of minutes and construction workers on a block opposite were shouting to her to be careful,” said Alzate. “She decided to sit on the railing for the last selfie and that’s when she went over the edge.”

Many of the reactions on social media ranged from condolences to disappointment, according to Metro. One person wrote, “Rest in peace. Such a stupid way to die,” while a Jose Guillermo wrote, “Peace for her soul and strength for her family.”

Maria del Carmen wrote, “Such a tragedy that such a beautiful lady like you loses their life this way. My sincere condolences for your loved ones.”

After Macedo’s tragic incident, Panama’s Fire Service posted a warning on its official Twitter page which said, “Don’t risk your life for a selfie. It’s more important to lose a minute in life than your life in a minute.”