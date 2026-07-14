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Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls Who Slayed At JAŸ-Z30 Stadium Series

Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls! The Finest, Flyest & Flossiest Shorties, ROC Girlies & More Who Embodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic Yankee Stadium Takeover

Put on your crispiest Yankee fitted and enjoy our gallery of stunners slaying at JAŸ-Z's 3-night stadium series

Published on July 14, 2026
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Gorgeous girls, girls, girls!

A woman wearing a Yankees cap and crop top poses in front of a large "JAY-Z" sign at what appears to be a music or entertainment event.
Source: IG: @lovelycg

After setting the Roots Picnic ablaze with his legendary set, JAŸ-Z tightened his grip on 2026 with a historic 3-night stadium series in the storied Yankee Stadium where seas of fans enjoyed timeless classics, special guest moments, and pure, raw, unapologetic New York energy.

On opening night, Hov set the tone by getting his hair cut by Beyoncé before surprising the crowd with special performances by the Queen herself, Blue Ivy Carter, Alicia Keys, Memphis Bleek, Jaz-O, and Nas which, understandably, sent the capacity crowd into a frenzy.

In one of the night’s buzziest moments, Queen Bey snatched us bald with an electric rendition of the classic “Can’t Knock The Hustle” hook, kicking off Hov’s nostalgic run through Reasonable Doubt fan favorites, including “Politics as Usual,” “Brooklyn’s Finest,” and more.

From there, Blue Ivy played the piano to introduce her proud dad’s classic “Feelin It” in another of several special moments through the unforgettable night.

With Night 2, Hov set the record for most tickets ever sold for a concert at Yankee Stadium with 45,832, breaking his record from the previous night.

Building on opening night’s energy, Hov treated attendees to a fresh lineup of guests, including Slick Rick, Pharrell Williams and Eminem who turned the crowd up with a performance of “Renegade” before delivering a thrilling performance of smash hit “Lose Yourself.”

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Pharrell made the most of his special appearance by showcasing his dynamic chemistry with JAŸ-Z as they performed “Excuse Me Miss,” “I Just Wanna Love U,” “Frontin” and “Allure”.”

And for the finale cleverly branded Extra Innings, Jay went full icon with star-studded guest appearance by Beyoncé, Usher, Rihanna, Jeezy, Teyana Taylor, Jermaine Dupri, The-Dream, Swizz Beatz, Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, Fat Joe and Jadakiss. 

The final show brought out everybody and their mama, including Lil Baby, Tyler Perry, Kelly Rowland, Travis Scott, Carmelo Anthony, Karl Anthony Towns, Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green, Yo Gotti, Hit-Boy, Jordyn Woods, Angela Simmons, and many more who celebrated the milestone from the Armand de Brignac and D’USSÉ risers.

We you in the building for Hov’s historic shows? If not, will you be at the London or Paris show? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of fly shorties, ROC girlies, and diamond divas who embodied the baddie blueprint at the legendary JAYZ30 shows on the flip.

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Related Tags

Angela Simmons Beyonce Blue Ivy jay z Jay-Z Jeezy Nas New York New York City NYC nyc girls Pharrell Reasonable Doubt Rihanna Roc Nation Teyana Taylor Tyler Perry Usher Zohran Mamdani

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