Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

50 Queer Queens We Can't Stop Crushing On

WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Lovelies, 50 Queer Queens We Can’t Stop Crushing On

Published on July 15, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Stories From Our Partners

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

A woman in a neon green bikini taking a selfie in front of a white wall.

WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Ladies, 50 Queer Queens Worthy Of Our Women Crush

MadameNoire
Two young men wearing Glizzy Street hats and aprons, holding Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers products, in front of a banner advertising "National Hot Dog Day" event at Lincoln Park, Long Beach, CA.

Glizzy Street Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Free Community Giveback Event In Long Beach For National Hot Dog Day

Global Grind
Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Hit With Another Lawsuit Over Alleged Unpaid Legal Fees

Hip-Hop Wired
Black women fashion and style at the Jay-Z Yankee Stadium residency. Kiki Ayers, Kelly Augustine, Chrysty Gaither

Black Women Put That Ish On For Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Residency

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Latest Stories
Four black-and-white portraits of hip-hop artists performing on stage, wearing sunglasses, hats, and stylish outfits.
2 Items
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Roc Resplendence: Jay-Z Closes Yankee Stadium Residency Following Hours-Long Delay, Delivers With Beyoncé, Rihanna, Teyana Taylor, Usher & More

Comments
A smiling woman in a purple bikini top leans against a palm tree in a tropical setting.
External  |  Bruce Goodwin II

15 Times Love Island’s Aniya Harvey Proved She’s A IG Bombshell

Comments
The Black Music Collective GRAMMY Week Celebration - Arrivals
26 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 152

Comments
A person wearing a New York Yankees baseball cap and jacket, standing in a dark, smoky setting and holding a microphone.
3 Items
Music  |  lexdirects

HOV’s Homecoming: Cécred Ceasar’d Shawn Carter Debuts JAŸ-Z30 Concert With ROC Roster Of Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Nas, Alicia Keys & More

Comments
A woman wearing sunglasses and a yellow halter top stands in front of palm trees, holding a patterned skirt.
36 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

The Essence Of Fineness! A Gallery Of Fly Girlies, Vibrant Hautties & Beauty Bombshells Who Elevated The Vibes At ESSENCE Fest 2026

Comments

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close