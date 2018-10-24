Hellurrrrr Howurrrt! Watch Madea Shake Her Meemaw Monkey At Howard’s Homecoming Pep Rally
- By Bossip Staff
Madea Claps Her Cakes At Howard’s Homecoming
Just when you thought you’ve seen it ALL, a Madea lookalike pops it, hits a split and drops it at Howard University’s Homecoming pep rally in a hilariously random moment that shattered the whole entire internet.
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Madea’s cake-clapping on the flip.
Feature photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
