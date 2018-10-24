Hellurrrrr Howurrrt! Watch Madea Shake Her Meemaw Monkey At Howard’s Homecoming Pep Rally

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5

Madea Claps Her Cakes At Howard’s Homecoming

Just when you thought you’ve seen it ALL, a Madea lookalike pops it, hits a split and drops it at Howard University’s Homecoming pep rally in a hilariously random moment that shattered the whole entire internet.

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Madea’s cake-clapping on the flip.

Feature photo by Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

