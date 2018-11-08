BlackInkCrew: Donna Got HUMBLEd AGAIN And Twitter Was Here With All The Jokes

Donna Got Clowned…Again

Donna has had a pretty rough couple of Black Ink Crew seasons. It all started last season when she tattooed a whole black foot on someone and got clowned all season. Let’s not forget she also had some bathroom stall chop down session and cheated on her man. This season she tried to take on more responsibilities and ended up coming up short. Now she tried to put her foot down with Ceaser, saying that if Jadah goes then she goes.

That didn’t work out the way Donna wanted it to because Ceas didn’t budge. Donna came back later trying to apologize and he still didn’t have any of it. Now Donna is out here looking sad and humbled while Twitter clowns the hell out of her.

Donna must have signed a NDA allowing them to treat her like shit all the time as a theme for the show. #BlackInkCrew — eye c you (@miz_ijs) November 8, 2018

Y’all hate her that much? Damn! Peep the petty…