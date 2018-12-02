Dressed To Arrest: Egyptian Actress Faces Up To Five Years In Prison Over Revealing Dress 

Rania Youssef had no idea that when she rocked a risqué, black lacy dress over a tight black bodice on Thursday to the Cairo International Film Festival, that it would lead to her facing jail time.

Two lawyers filed a lawsuit against the Egyptian actress accusing her of “inciting debauchery”, which could land her in jail for up to five years.

According to the AFP,

The first lawsuit alleging obscenity was filed by lawyer Amro Abdelsalam and the second by Samir Sabri, another lawyer known for taking celebrities to court. Sabri told AFP that Youssef’s appearance “did not meet societal values, traditions and morals and therefore undermined the reputation of the festival and the reputation of Egyptian women in particular”.

Youssef responded to the backlash in a statement, saying,

“I probably miscalculated when I chose to wear this dress. It was the first time that I wore it and I did not realise it would spark so much anger. I reaffirm my commitment to the values upon which we were raised in Egyptian society.”

Rania’s trial is set to begin on January 12.