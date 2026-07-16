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Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 153

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 153

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on July 16, 2026
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Thirst trap o’clock!

BET Awards 2026 - Red Carpet VIP Lounge
Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps dropping during a buzzy week dominated by Cardi jumping into the Christopher Blake Griffith/Stefon Diggs saga, Brandy revealing why she clapped back at body shamers, Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti rekindling reconciliation rumors, T.I. confirming his new album Kill The King is his last, JAŸ-Z’s epic Yankee stadium takeover, the star-studded ESPYs, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Coco Jones making her return to the series after dropping her buzzy new summer bop “Body So Tea.”

The talented songstress made waves with an immersive rollout where she shared candid thoughts about her artistry, not having her sound completely figured out, and more in a video diary series online.

“I never came into this game knowing exactly, like, what I do,” she said in the refreshingly honest video. “I knew I could sing my a** off–that was pretty clear and that was pretty much the only consistent—but I didn’t really have a ‘thing.’

Personality? Sure. Relatable, I guess? I don’t know. Anyway, I think it’s biting me in the a** right now.”

“With this album, I feel like the reception that I’m getting in the world is confusion. Obviously, I get that because in the inner world it’s confusion. Not specifically about what I stand for, what I’m trying to talk about and things of that nature. But really more like… how is it supposed to sound? What is the sound?”

Building on the momentum of her vlog-style video series, Jones stunned in sun-kissed visuals for “Body So Tea” while soaking up sun and good vibes during her Bachelorette getaway in paradise.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Lori Harvey slaying, along with Rubi Rose and Jayda Wayda giving what needs to be gave.

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There’s also big baddie energy from Kash Doll, Porsha Williams, Bernice Burgos, India Love, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

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Bernice Burgos celebrity thirst trap celebrity thirst traps hottest celebrity thirst traps Hottest Thirst Traps Ice Spice india love Jayda Cheaves Kali kash doll Lori Harvey Newsletter Porsha Williams rubi rose summer thirst traps Tammy Rivera thirst trap thirst traps

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