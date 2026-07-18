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MORE Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls Who Slayed At JAŸZ30 Series

Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls! MORE Of The Finest, Flyest & Flossiest Shorties, ROC Girlies & More Who Embodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic Yankee Stadium Takeover

Throw up the ROC and enjoy another gallery of stunners slaying at JAŸ-Z's three-night stadium series

Published on July 18, 2026
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What more can they slay!

A woman wearing a white pinstriped Yankees jersey and a short skirt, carrying a blue handbag, walking on a city street.
Source: IG: @ashtendesiray

We’re back at it with more of the finest, flyest, and flossiest shorties, ROC girlies, and more who set the block ablaze with platinum face cards and perfectly curated ‘fits during JAŸ-Z’s historic 3-night takeover at the storied Yankee Stadium.

In what will be remembered as an iconic pop culture moment with special performances by Beyoncé, Usher, Pharrell, Jeezy, and many more, JAŸ-Z30 continues to reverberate through the culture after shattering the all-time concert attendance record at Yankee stadium.

“They say I sold out… Yeah, I did sell out,” Jay told the crowd with his signature flair. “Three nights. I sold Yankee Stadium the hell out.”

Building on the momentum from his world-stopping stadium run, JAŸ-Z stepped out for the return of The 40/40 Club reimagined as an invite-only lounge experience during the star-studded Fanatics Fest NYC.

Recreating the buzzy venue’s signature atmosphere, The 40/40 Club brought together the biggest names in sports, entertainment and culture, including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Kevin Hart, Shaquille O’Neal, DJ Khaled, Stephen A. Smith, Teyana Taylor, Michael Rubin, Russell Wilson, Gayle King, Jordyn Woods, and many more spotted at the venue on opening day.

Do you think JAŸ-Z is dropping an album this year? If so, who would you want to see featured on it? Tell us down below and enjoy another gallery of fly shorties, ROC girlies and more who embodied the baddie blueprint at JAŸ-Z30 on the flip.

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Beyonce D'Usse Jay-Z Jeezy La La Anthony LeBron James New York Newsletter NYC Pharrell Reasonable Doubt Roc Nation

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