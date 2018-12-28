Cast Your Votes! BOSSIP 2018 Double Tap Awards

- By Bossip Staff
2018 Celebs And Social Media Stars Battle It Out For BOSSIP Double Tap Awards

It’s been a hell of a year — 2018 saw some great times and some pretty mediocre ones as well… But thanks to social media we all got through it. Let’s face it, some of us spent more time scrolling Instagram than doing just about anything else. This year BOSSIP’s editors huddled together to talk about the folks who held our attention most and while we debated over our favorites we thought it best to allow our reader the opportunity to make the biggest decisions for us.

As hard as it was, we narrowed down our faves to a mere 12 categories; Global ‘Grammer of the Year, Insta-Funniest, Best Yams On The Gram, Digi Daily Bread, Favorite Fitspo ‘Grammer, Best Booty Clap For The Double Tap, The Instajammer Of The Year, Viral Vanilla King, Instabeauty Bae, Pantymeltin’ Papi, PutItInYaMouth Poster and Sage Of Sex And Relationships!

Cast your vote for your faves below:

Still need a refresher on this year’s nominees? Hit the flip to choose from our picks!

Global ‘Grammer

Insta-Funniest

View this post on Instagram

Me trying to get into heaven

A post shared by Khadi Don (@khadi) on

View this post on Instagram

Thoughts buying shoes #HaHaDavis

A post shared by HaHa Davis (@hahadavis) on

Yams On The Gram

View this post on Instagram

Heaux heaux heaux 🎅🏽 @savagexfenty

A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on

View this post on Instagram

🎾

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

DigiDailyBread

FitSpo Grammer

View this post on Instagram

[swipe + save for later] #BrittneBABE21DayChallenge ✖️ FULL BODYYY BEACH BURN✖️ Don’t forget to double tap & bookmark! ♥️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I had soooo much fun working out on the beach. The weather was perfect and boy am I already soreeee!! 😫😂 If you attempt this and not just watch me👀, you’ll know what I’m talking about lolll. Give this little circuit a try and tell me what you thinkkkk! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ROUTINE: 1️⃣ Squat Tip Toe to Jumps 2️⃣ Inner Thigh Sculpts 3️⃣ Jack to Closed Squats 4️⃣ Burpee REMIX ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ METHOD: Perform 3 rounds total. 5 minute rest between each round. Finish with a light cool down and stretch. WEARING: @gymsharkwomen @gymshark swimsuit 💛 Dutty Wine – Tony Matterhorn 🎶 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🔥Visit BrittneBabe.com & SIGN UP for my Online 21 Day Challenge. It includes FULL, HD Workout Videos, 3 Week Training Guides (body & free weights), Home Workouts, 21 Daily Menu Plans, Shopping List, Meal Guide, private Facebook support group + more!

A post shared by B R I T T N E ╳ B A B E 🇹🇹 (@brittnebabe) on

View this post on Instagram

GET CREATIVE, GET MOVING. Speed ladder work [tag someone who motivates you and challenge them] The speed ladder is all about practice and getting that brain to remember those patterns. Start slow and as you get better, go for speed. My shoulder is feeling so much better. A few more weeks and I can focus on working on everything I haven’t. So chin up if you’re dealing with an injury. [repeat everything three times] Tag me with #mawarriorchallenge if you try this circuit. Let’s go tribe…I DARE YOU! Outfit: @fabletics 🎶 @beyonce #whoruntheworld WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #ma60day #childofGod _____________________________________________________________ TRABAJO DE ESCALERA-SE CREATIVO, MUÉVETE [menciona a tu atleta favorito] Practica, esto toma tiempo. El truco para la agilidad en estas escaleras es la práctica. Mientras más practiques los patrones de movimientos que elijas, más tu cerebro registrará estos patrones hasta que se convierta de segunda naturaleza. Esta es mi estilo de cardio preferido después del baile. Así que comienza despacio, y te recomiendo que agregues este tipo de entrenamiento dos o tres veces a la semana si quieres algo divertido y que te ponga a quemar gasolina! Repíte cada patron tres veces. Menciónenme con #mawarriorchalenge si tratan esta rutina…los desafío a todos! Dale! WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #hijadecristo

A post shared by MankoFit 🇩🇴 (@massy.arias) on

View this post on Instagram

Breakfast💪🏽…….

A post shared by Corey Calliet (@mrcalliet) on

Booty Clap 4 Double Tap

    Instajammer Of The Year

    View this post on Instagram

    #MonoNeon / #JDilla – "vanity & slide"

    A post shared by MonoNeon (@mononeon) on

    Viral Vanilla King

    View this post on Instagram

    ▶️ #RIGHTNOW

    A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

    PutItInYaMouth Poster

    Instabeauty Bae

    View this post on Instagram

    Mini tutorial for natural glam sisters 😆 I truly hope all my babes enjoy 😍❤️ ___________________________________________ P R O D U C T S – U S E D 👯‍♀️ – @covergirl Pore Minimizing Primer – @nyxcosmetics Can’t Stop Wont Stop “ Deep Cool “ Foundation – @lagirlcosmetics Toast concealer – @shophudabeauty Kunafa Powder – @maccosmetics Mineralize Skin Finish “Deep Dark” – @blackradiancebeauty “Black Coffee” Powder contour – @blackup #10 Blush – @toofaced “Peach POP” on cheeks & used as highlight ! – Lashes Are Mine (coming Soon) – @juviasplace “Royalty 1” in tear ducts – Lips : Brown Lipstick with nude lipstick mixed and @blackradiancebeauty Gloss • . @wakeupandmakeup @melaninbeautiesunite @makeup__videosss @make.up.vines @brownmelaninmakeup •

    A post shared by KARLA TOBIE (@princessbellaaa) on

    PantyMeltin’ Papi

    View this post on Instagram

    On the road. #hobbsandshaw 👊🏾

    A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba) on

    Sage Of Sex & Relationships

    View this post on Instagram

    Help yourself by being upfront and waste less time!

    A post shared by ActualBlackMermaid (@actualblackmermaid) on


    Categories: Awards, Multi, News

