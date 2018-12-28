Cast Your Votes! BOSSIP 2018 Double Tap Awards
2018 Celebs And Social Media Stars Battle It Out For BOSSIP Double Tap Awards
It’s been a hell of a year — 2018 saw some great times and some pretty mediocre ones as well… But thanks to social media we all got through it. Let’s face it, some of us spent more time scrolling Instagram than doing just about anything else. This year BOSSIP’s editors huddled together to talk about the folks who held our attention most and while we debated over our favorites we thought it best to allow our reader the opportunity to make the biggest decisions for us.
As hard as it was, we narrowed down our faves to a mere 12 categories; Global ‘Grammer of the Year, Insta-Funniest, Best Yams On The Gram, Digi Daily Bread, Favorite Fitspo ‘Grammer, Best Booty Clap For The Double Tap, The Instajammer Of The Year, Viral Vanilla King, Instabeauty Bae, Pantymeltin’ Papi, PutItInYaMouth Poster and Sage Of Sex And Relationships!
Cast your vote for your faves below:
Still need a refresher on this year’s nominees? Hit the flip to choose from our picks!
Global ‘Grammer
Bye Jamaica 🌴😘 Lol as I board my flight from LA to London 🙇🏽♀️ You’re about to see a million snaps of my mum and dad, missed those sweet faces 😍 No more bikinis and tan though 🤭 QUESTION for you! I asked on my stories but also want to ask here. Now that my parents moved back to England AND since I just love and miss life in Europe but am not ready to move back fully, anyone have advice on being “bi-continental”? Is there an affordable way to do it? I would do L.A. x London 😅 I know it sounds a lil crazy but constructive feedback and advice is welcome 😘😘😘😘
Our first day hitting the road in our RV has been a success! Travel to us is more than just the pretty places but our family getting to have unique experiences. I've been wanting to take an RV trip for the last 12yrs so I am so excited for us to be collaborating with @gorving the next few days. For a full tour of our RV check our IG stories. Have you RV'd before? Do you want to? Drop your questions below! #thetravelingchild #findyouraway [sponsored]
Insta-Funniest
Yams On The Gram
DigiDailyBread
Scripture Timeee!!! 🙏🙏 2 Corinthians 4:8-18 New International Version We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; 9 persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed. #danianddannah #makejesusfamous #scripture #scripturetime #sisters #love #curlyhair #faithsocial #mood #jesus #smile #jesus
Every now and then I log off social media and dare to not get caught up in the “need” to post and instead make sure my vision is clear for the road ahead. _ As you head in to your Monday I just want to remind you that anything that comes quickly often leaves just as fast, but stability that you can build legacy upon takes time. _ The time won’t just appear you will have to sacrifice things you enjoy now to achieve the level of peace you long for within. _ As you lay your head to sleep I pray that God will turn the volume up on what was once a whisper until you hear loud and clear that the time is now for Him to win through you. _
THE MOST HILARIOUS AND INSPIRING TESTIMONY EVER! • #SwipeLeft #Message #Inspirational #InspireOthers #tag #follow #TrustGod #millennials #HappilyAfterAll #selfdevelopment #selfesteem #williemoorejr #tagafriend #respectyourself #TrustTheProcess #TrustThePlan #GodsPlan #money #wmjshow #ImmaKeepIt100 #flatout #lessonlearned #leadership #entrepreneur #business #dreams #goaldiggers #purposecoach #WinOnPurpose #Share
FitSpo Grammer
[swipe + save for later] #BrittneBABE21DayChallenge ✖️ FULL BODYYY BEACH BURN✖️ Don’t forget to double tap & bookmark! ♥️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I had soooo much fun working out on the beach. The weather was perfect and boy am I already soreeee!! 😫😂 If you attempt this and not just watch me👀, you’ll know what I’m talking about lolll. Give this little circuit a try and tell me what you thinkkkk! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ROUTINE: 1️⃣ Squat Tip Toe to Jumps 2️⃣ Inner Thigh Sculpts 3️⃣ Jack to Closed Squats 4️⃣ Burpee REMIX ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ METHOD: Perform 3 rounds total. 5 minute rest between each round. Finish with a light cool down and stretch. WEARING: @gymsharkwomen @gymshark swimsuit 💛 Dutty Wine – Tony Matterhorn 🎶 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🔥Visit BrittneBabe.com & SIGN UP for my Online 21 Day Challenge. It includes FULL, HD Workout Videos, 3 Week Training Guides (body & free weights), Home Workouts, 21 Daily Menu Plans, Shopping List, Meal Guide, private Facebook support group + more!
GET CREATIVE, GET MOVING. Speed ladder work [tag someone who motivates you and challenge them] The speed ladder is all about practice and getting that brain to remember those patterns. Start slow and as you get better, go for speed. My shoulder is feeling so much better. A few more weeks and I can focus on working on everything I haven’t. So chin up if you’re dealing with an injury. [repeat everything three times] Tag me with #mawarriorchallenge if you try this circuit. Let’s go tribe…I DARE YOU! Outfit: @fabletics 🎶 @beyonce #whoruntheworld WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #ma60day #childofGod _____________________________________________________________ TRABAJO DE ESCALERA-SE CREATIVO, MUÉVETE [menciona a tu atleta favorito] Practica, esto toma tiempo. El truco para la agilidad en estas escaleras es la práctica. Mientras más practiques los patrones de movimientos que elijas, más tu cerebro registrará estos patrones hasta que se convierta de segunda naturaleza. Esta es mi estilo de cardio preferido después del baile. Así que comienza despacio, y te recomiendo que agregues este tipo de entrenamiento dos o tres veces a la semana si quieres algo divertido y que te ponga a quemar gasolina! Repíte cada patron tres veces. Menciónenme con #mawarriorchalenge si tratan esta rutina…los desafío a todos! Dale! WWW.MASSYARIAS.COM #hijadecristo
Booty Clap 4 Double Tap
THANK YOU GOD … Words cannot express how I feel and how grateful I am for this opportunity 🙏🙏🙏 @citygirls @yungmiami305 @thegirljt @qcmceo_p thank you so much for this awesome experience 🤗🤗🤗 #FREEJT #period #citygirls flewed me out ✈️✈️✈️ yes I said "flewed" !! Big up to all the other contestants you guys are the best 💯💯💯 thanks to all my friends and supporters 😚😚😚luv u😚 #girlcode #citygirlstwerkchallenge25k #JAMAICA 🇯🇲 this is just a little of what went down 😁
Instajammer Of The Year
#Tints is So grooooovy @anderson._paak !!! So excited for the new record!! #Oxnard. Decided to join in on the #tintschallenge in my own way. Join in on the fun! Also shout out to @officialtamadrums for coming in CLUTCH with the SLP snare yesterday. (I know y’all are gonna ask 😉) 👸🏾♥️♠️ #thepocketqueen #practicemakespocket #groovewithme #drummerbae #supportart
Viral Vanilla King
PutItInYaMouth Poster
We know that following on TV sometimes you may miss a step or even a recipe, but we’ve got you covered. We’re going to share a recipe a week so you can build your arsenal and we don’t have to hear, “dang! I can’t find the recipe anywhere! 😫” 😆 LOL! – – Up first we’re sharing @chefgarvin’s “Seafood Bouliabasse” what’s that you ask? Just a bowl of seafood with the perfect amount of flavor to go BOOYAH in ya mouf! 🍛🍤 – – Check our stories for the recipe later today 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾
Slow Roasted Turkey Wings with Creamy Marsala Gravy ♥️ i love roasted turkey wings. i love smothered turkey wings. so this is a hybrid of both. bathed in a rich gravy along with lots of aromatics, these literally fall off the bone. lots of moaning, slurping and sucking will ensue. what manners? etiquette, what’s that? the flavor here is deep and rich. it’ll go well with any kind of side you’d like, or if you’re a savage like us, you’ll eat them alone. they’re amazing. link in bio https://carnaldish.com/recipes/roasted-turkey-wings-with-creamy-marsala-gravy/ #roastedturkeywings #turkeywings #marsalagravy #smotheredturkeywings #carnaldish
Spicy #okra stew with oxtail stock, shrimp, tomatoes, spinach. Spiced with #shito. Landed somewhere between gumbo, Charleston okra soup and West African okra soups. Perfect for this rainy day. 🤗 ETA: Did not write a recipe for this but there are some notes in the pinned thread on my Twitter page. #kitchenistadiaries #kitchenista #okrasoup #okra
Instabeauty Bae
pour me water 💧😛🌊💦 eyes: @purcosmetics Celebrate your selfie pallete. Lust Eye Polish. @urbandecaycosmetics psychodelic sister glide on pencil @baddieblashes #baddie lash @hourglasscosmetics extreme lash mascara @makeupforeverofficial Infinite Sand Pencil face: @ctilburymakeup Micropowder (dark) @milanicosmetics berry amore blush @artistcouture supernova body: @theouai hairspray to set body makeup – OG drag technique 🙂 lip: @toofaced TF 20 lipstick 🎵: @mreazi pour me water
Highlight, Contour, Slay, & Repeat. I’m using the NEW @lorealmakeup infallible full wear concealer in shades 410 & 385 to conceal & highlight. Then I contoured with shade 420. These concealers are bomb especially if you like full coverage! They actually haven’t launched yet, but I’ll be posting more info on my Stories soon so check back there. #LorealParisPartner
💕💜Full Hair and Makeup Tutorial is on my channel the LINK IS IN MY BIO 💜 Products used @hudabeauty The New Nude Palette @Nyxcosmetics Matte Black liner @lillylashes Houston @benefitcosmetics My Precisely brow pencil @hudabeauty baked powder @maccoametics cork lip pencil @missfamebeauty Flash of flesh lipstick @maybelline Master Chrome highlight @maybelline Super Stay Multi use foundation Full list of products used to achieve this makeup and Hair is listed on my channel (Wig) made by me
Mini tutorial for natural glam sisters 😆 I truly hope all my babes enjoy 😍❤️ ___________________________________________ P R O D U C T S – U S E D 👯♀️ – @covergirl Pore Minimizing Primer – @nyxcosmetics Can’t Stop Wont Stop “ Deep Cool “ Foundation – @lagirlcosmetics Toast concealer – @shophudabeauty Kunafa Powder – @maccosmetics Mineralize Skin Finish “Deep Dark” – @blackradiancebeauty “Black Coffee” Powder contour – @blackup #10 Blush – @toofaced “Peach POP” on cheeks & used as highlight ! – Lashes Are Mine (coming Soon) – @juviasplace “Royalty 1” in tear ducts – Lips : Brown Lipstick with nude lipstick mixed and @blackradiancebeauty Gloss • . @wakeupandmakeup @melaninbeautiesunite @makeup__videosss @make.up.vines @brownmelaninmakeup •
PantyMeltin’ Papi
Sage Of Sex & Relationships
In 2019 I am going to start a better (and healthier) practice of removing the need to nurture, chase, and get clarity around things that don’t fill me up, or leave me nourished, or bring me peace of mind. If it causes confusion, bad vibrations, and second guessing, it’s gotta go. I am learning that not everything or everyone is meant for me to get, understand, hold close, or journey with—and vice versa. That being okay leaves more room and emotional flexibility for holding space, individual + personal growth, and meeting certain situations & folks where they are. . . What are you leaving behind & holding close?
