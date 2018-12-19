Family Business: Emails Between The Kardashians Show Their Disapproval Of Blac Chyna’s “Fake” Relationship With Rob

Emails Reportedly Show Kylie And Khloe’s Disapproval Of Blac Chyna

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Kardashians were threatening not to film their show if Rob & Chyna continued production. Emails that the sisters exchanged about the former couple back in December 2016 were recently revealed in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s court case against Blac Chyna.

“I feel very strongly about canceling Season 2 for Rob&Chyna,” Kylie Jenner wrote in an email to her sister Khloé along with two redacted names, according to the court documents. “The only reason Chyna wants to be with my brother is for this show. She does not love Rob and their relationship is too fake and destructive.”

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister continued, writing, “We all know filming isn’t my favorite but I will sacrifice and promise you guys episodes and stories and I’m sure all my sisters will be on board to make up for all the episodes Rob&Chyna were supposed to bring in. The public has been exposed to what a fake relationship they have and it’s embarrassing and makes us all look fake. The show is giving this toxic woman money and exposure she lives and breathes for and by continuing it. She will proceed with using and physically abusing my brother. … Her association is detrimental to our family and Keeping Up W the Kardashians.”

Khloé replied in an email of her own, saying, “The sisters are clearly concerned and uncomfortable for our brothers safety and the credibility of the brand at this point due to how they [Rob and Chyna] are both tarnishing it. … We are even considering not moving forward with our show if theirs continues. That’s how strongly we feel this is damaging to our family.”

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Randolph M. Hammock ruled on Monday, that Chyna and the Kardashians will face off in court more than a year from now in February 2020.