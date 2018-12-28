Check Out Lizard-Eyed Orlando Brown’s Full Freaky Intervention Interview With Dr. Phil [Video]
By Bossip Staff
Orlando Brown has been on a bizarre downward spiral of drug abuse and arrest for the past few years. On a recent episode of Dr. Phil, the former child star detailed some of the dark moments and delusions he’s faced while on this journey while deliberating if he’ll take Dr. Phil’s help…
Orlando delves deeper into his experience with crystal meth with Dr. Phil next…
Orlando’s close friend who brought him to the show for intervention details the concerns he’s had building up over the years…
