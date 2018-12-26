Lil Picasso Papi: Drake Shows Off Son Adonis’ Artwork
Little Adonis just may be a genius! Drake is on Instagram bragging about his son’s painting skills like a proud rapper dad. The OVO boss says the one-year-old child is even better than Picasso. The piece features Adonis’ little hand dipped in hues of blue and green, then dipped onto a canvas. Here’s the masterpiece Adonis created for his Papi, Drake:
Adonis is taking after his mother, Sophie Brussaux who is a seasoned painter and sculptor. Sophie often shares her artwork with followers on her Instagram page. Her painting style is a little more refined. One of her recent paintings features a portrait of a woman called “Sophia.” The artwork was featured at an exhibition in Milan. Isn’t she lovely?
Finally posting the finished results of Sophia. I painted the beginning at home and finished the eyes and hair live in Milan for the opening. I was a little stressed, the weather was super hot, I sweated out my blow dry right before the show even started and I’m not so great at interviews 😩 despite that, the show was a success and the exhibition was beautiful. Thank you again @valeg23 @memilanhotel @me_by_melia @stkmilan @radiorooftopmilan for this amazing experience!
