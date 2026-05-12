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Jamie Foxx & Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Expecting First Child

Jamie Foxx & Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Published on May 12, 2026
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  • Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships, now expecting third child with Huckstepp.
  • Foxx and Huckstepp's relationship faced challenges but reconciled, with Huckstepp supporting him through health crisis.
  • Huckstepp maintains a private life, with little publicly known about her background.

Jamie Foxx is expecting his third child, his first with girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp.

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The comedian, 58, and his girlfriend are preparing to welcome a little one in the world, according to reports from TMZ. Foxx is already a dad to two daughters: Corinne, 32, and Anelise, 17, from previous relationships. He shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline and Anelise with Kristin Grannis.

The actor and Huckstepp began their relationship in August 2023, when their coupledom was confirmed to People. This came after they were spotted together at a dinner with friends in Malibu.

Though they’ve kept their relationship under wraps, for the most part, multiple sources reported that the couple broke up in January 2025. At the time, a source suggested to People that his busy schedule was to blame.

“Jamie is super busy, just the way he likes it,” the insider said in 2025. “He has so much going on, he barely has time to stop and think about how blessed he is.” Despite the breakup, Foxx maintained a positive attitude, according to the source: “He has been having a great time.”

Just a few months later, however, Foxx and Huckstepp were spotted hanging out again, fueling reconciliation rumors. By April 2025, they were photographed leaving Nobu in Malibu–The same restaurant they were first spotted at to begin their public relationship.

Little is known about Huckstepp due to her leading a very private life. She is believed to have no social media, and information like her profession or whether she has kids already is unknown.

Foxx suffered a life-threatening brain bleed that led to a stroke in April 2023. According to Us Weekly months later, Huckstepp remained by her boyfriend’s side throughout his health scare, even though they weren’t public just yet.

The actor and comedian was hospitalized for a month and does not recall much of his stay, and while in recovery, he had to undergo intensive rehabilitation to learn how to walk again.

“I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through,” Foxx explained in a July 2023 Instagram video. “I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.”

Even though that health scare, it seems like their relationship only got stronger.

“Things are going really well with Jamie and his girlfriend, Alyce,” the insider shared with the publication at the time. “Aside from his family, Alyce has been a huge source of support throughout his recovery process. She makes him really happy and they spend as much time together as possible.”

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