Will You Be Watching? Lifetime Releases Two New Teasers For “Surviving R. Kelly” Documentary [Video]

‘Surviving R Kelly’ Gets Two New Trailers

Lifetime’s hot-topic documentary dealing with decades of rumors, lawsuits, criminal cases, and allegations of physical, sexual, and emotional abuse at the hands of R&B superstar R. Kelly is coming to screens on January 3. The 3-night event will include personal account interviews from over 50 people.

Now, a few clips of these testimonials have hit the net in new promos. Take a look:

