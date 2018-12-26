Poor Thang: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Christmas Macaroni Caused Chaos On Twitter

Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Mac And Cheese Criticized On Twitter

We Atlantans love our Mayor named Keisha—but her cooking might be a whole ‘nother story, especially after she caught holiday hell on social media.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms often shares pics of her cooking creations and this year’s Christmas holiday was no different. KLB started off strong with pics of Brussel sprouts…

Lol…my sister said my Brussel sprouts are crispy like potato chips. 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/HUQefaF2YT — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2018

and mouthwatering monkey bread.

Perfect monkey bread! pic.twitter.com/B0SnqTH8t4 — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2018

Things went waaaaaay left however when she posted a pic of her holiday macaroni that looked like it lacked cheese and was desperately dry.

Mac and cheese…. pic.twitter.com/E0bA5eZgZU — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2018

Twitter then went CRAZY on Keisha for her criminal concoction and the results were hilarious.

This picture dried out my contact lens — Me (@BaddieLambily) December 25, 2018

She’s since fired back and claimed that the mac and cheese wasn’t finished and was FAR from dry.

Lol…For the shady none cooking crew, add more cheese a few minutes at the end & then mix it up to make it juicy. Trust, nothing dry here. https://t.co/vSN0tTJ1qK — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2018

This isn’t the first time Mayor Bottom’s cooking has caused scrutiny.

Last Christmas her followers were distraught to see her using Zatarain’s gumbo base to make gumbo for her buddies Roland Martin and Don Cheadle. According to ATL’s 60th mayor, however, it was absolutely delicious.

For those who questioned my gumbo, @rolandsmartin @DonCheadle #GumboWars, but a mere bowl left. May not be perfect, but it sure was good. 😋 pic.twitter.com/pTmJ80HxAk — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 25, 2017

You tell ’em, Madam Mayor.

Was KLB’s mac and cheese that bad or is Twitter exaggerating—again???