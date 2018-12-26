Poor Thang: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Christmas Macaroni Caused Chaos On Twitter
Keisha Lance Bottoms’ Mac And Cheese Criticized On Twitter
We Atlantans love our Mayor named Keisha—but her cooking might be a whole ‘nother story, especially after she caught holiday hell on social media.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms often shares pics of her cooking creations and this year’s Christmas holiday was no different. KLB started off strong with pics of Brussel sprouts…
and mouthwatering monkey bread.
Things went waaaaaay left however when she posted a pic of her holiday macaroni that looked like it lacked cheese and was desperately dry.
Twitter then went CRAZY on Keisha for her criminal concoction and the results were hilarious.
She’s since fired back and claimed that the mac and cheese wasn’t finished and was FAR from dry.
This isn’t the first time Mayor Bottom’s cooking has caused scrutiny.
Last Christmas her followers were distraught to see her using Zatarain’s gumbo base to make gumbo for her buddies Roland Martin and Don Cheadle. According to ATL’s 60th mayor, however, it was absolutely delicious.
You tell ’em, Madam Mayor.
Was KLB’s mac and cheese that bad or is Twitter exaggerating—again???
We’re glad our Mayor has a sense of humor.
