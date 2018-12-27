Netflix & Chills: Funniest (And Pettiest) “Bird Box” Memes

Douglas everytime they let a new person in the damn house #BirdBox pic.twitter.com/sMDEHjLHQJ — fahema (@cornettorg) December 24, 2018

Hilarious “Bird Box” Memes

By now, you’ve probably heard about Netflix’s wildly popular thriller “Bird Box” (if you haven’t, stop reading now and come back after you’ve seen it) that has everyone in a tizzy. No, seriously, it’s definitely a must-see that sparked a HILARIOUS meme wave across the whole entire internet.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) “Bird Box” memes on the flip.