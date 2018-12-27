¡Mira! Los Miembros De VH1’s Reality Series ‘Cartel Crew’ Break Down The Do’s And Don’ts Of La Familia [Video]

MEXICO-CRIME-VIOLENCE-MASS GRAVE

Cartel Crew Explains The Rules To Being Part Of The Organization

VH1’s new docuseries Cartel Crew is set to air on January 7. 3 sons and daughters of real life cartel members share their lives and tell their story every week on primetime television.

In advance of the premiere here is a chance to get to know the cast as they bring you into their world.

Doesn’t look like there is going to be much drink-throwing on this show. We’ll check it out. Will you?

