Not So Nasty, Very Less Rude: NeNe Explains Her ‘Anti-Ignorance’ Tanya Sam Shade

NeNe Leakes Explains “Ignorance” Comment To Tanya Sam
NeNe knows you think she went overboard when she told Tanya Sam she has “no tolerance for ignorance” on Sunday’s episode of RHOA and she’s offering an explanation.
If you tuned in then you saw the “B*** Stole My Talent” cohost take offense to Tanya calling a pair of sunglasses she bought at NeNe’s Swagg boutique “low end” compared to the “high end” designers she was wearing.
According to NeNe that was “ignorant” and she won’t stand for it.
Tanya: “I never said that a label makes an outfit, you can do a little bit of everything, you can do a lot with a little.”
NeNe: “I have very little tolerance for ignorance. My tolerance is very small for ignorant conversations. Just because you wear labels and you say that you are fashion, just know that be fashion in your eyes, but it doesn’t mean you’re fashion in my eyes.”
The comment caused RHOA users to accuse NeNe of being jealous of Tanya and her style.
According to NeNe, however, she misspoke. The word she was looking for was “shallowness” NOT “ignorance.” Not only that she thinks all the ladies of RHOA are successful black women who can rock labels too if they please.
“Bravotv.com: Why did you tell Tanya you don’t have tolerance for ignorance?
“I told Tanya I didn’t have tolerance for ignorance, which probably was the wrong word! A better word would have been “shallowness,” because she had spoken of labels for the past few days and who she thought was the most fashionable person in the group. The point I was trying to make was that we are all successful black women and can all afford to wear labels if we choose too! Just because one person decides to spend their money on labels, doesn’t make them or us any less than.”
Suuuure thing NeNe. She clearly overreacted to Tanya’s comment—why do you think the “low end” comment sent her over the edge?
Tanya apparently isn’t too concerned about NeNe’s shade.
See more reactions to Tanya and NeNe’s RHOA moment on the flip.
Despite a little bit of messiness, NeNe told fans that the RHOA cast trip to Destin was the BEST one they’ve ever been on and noted that it proves that “all the dark nasty bitterness” that was on RHOA before wasn’t needed.
So is that shade to Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, and Kim Zolciak—or nah?
