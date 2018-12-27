Issa Miracle: Young Boy Shockingly Survives Nearly Fatal Car Crash That Sent Flying In The Air [Video]

A 29-year old driver from Swansea, Wales has plead guilty for failing to stop after a road accident in which he brutally hit a young boy as he was crossing the street.

After watching the cringeworthy footage, it’s hard to believe that such a small kid survived after being thrust into the air the way he was. But besides breaking his arm and fracturing his collarbone, the young boy walked away with no fatal damages.

The driver also plead guilty for failing to report the crash. He was sentenced to 160 hours of unpaid work and a 12-month community order — which means his punishment will be carried out in the community instead of prison.

Did the courts take it too easy on him, though?