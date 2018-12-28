Really??? Iggy Azalea Continues Spitting Dingo-Ate-Your-Baby Bars While Dancer Has A Seizure Behind Her

Iggy Azalea Keeps Performing When Dancer Collapses From Seizure

First things first, she’s the worst.

Iggy Azalea has yet again played herself like only she can. During a recent performance in Brazil, one of her background dancers collapsed to the ground with a seizure.

The other dancers stopped performing almost immediately to tend to their fallen co-worker, but what did Iggy do? Amethyst Amelia Kelly turned around, stared at the aforementioned collapsed dancer, looked at the other concerned dancers who had stopped, said “somebody get the medic up here”, THEN TURNED AROUND AND TRIED TO GO INTO ANOTHER MEDIOCRE WHITE WOMAN VERSE (one she didn’t write in the first place) WHILE THE WOMAN CONVULSED BEHIND HER.

You can watch the video HERE.

Once the venue cut her music, THEN Iggy decided it was time to stop “rapping” and see about the woman experiencing a medical emergency. Later, Amethyst hopped on the ‘gram to give people an update on the dancer’s condition, what happened to her, and attempt to explain why she thought it was a good idea to keep performing afterwards…

Hey guys, Just wanted to let everyone know my dancer is OKAY! The lights & heat caused her to have a seizure. She is backstage feeling much better *hearts and Brazilian flag*

