Click At Your Own Risk: Funniest Memes From Jordan Peele’s Deliciously Creepy “Us” Trailer

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 20

Hilarious “Us” Memes

Jordan Peele is back at it again with the creepy shenanigans. This time, with a soul-chilling trailer for “Us”–a deeply unsettling thriller about being your own worst enemy–that scared up Twitter chaos and an endless wave of hilarious memes across the whole entire internet.

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) memes from the “Us” trailer on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617181920
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.