Pay Homage: Aretha Franklin To Be Honored In Tribute Concert With Performances By SZA, Chloe x Halle, And More

Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, And More To Honor Aretha Franklin

Next month, the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, will be honored with a concert celebration to be televised by CBS. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

According to reports from the Detroit Free Press, the legendary performer will be memorialized with performances by fellow songstresses Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, SZA, Patti LaBelle and more stars at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Co-produced by Cliv Davis alongside Grammys director, Ken Ehrlich, “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul” will be held on January 13th, with additional performances by some other huge names including John Legend, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Kelly Clarkson, Common, BeBe Winans, Chloe x Halle, H.E.R. and Janelle Monae. ⠀

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

“I am thrilled to have the Recording Academy and CBS as partners in this global tribute to my very dear friend Aretha Franklin,” Davis said in a. statement. “Aretha was more than the Queen of Soul; she was a national treasure. This unique concert–featuring many of today’s greatest artists–will celebrate Aretha in a spectacular manner befitting her once-in-a-lifetime talent.”

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Tyler Perry is slated to host the one-of-a-kind event, however, a broadcast date has not yet been set–though we do know that it’s going down sometimes in 2019.

In the meantime, the 61st Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will broadcast on February 10th–a broadcast which is also sure to honor the late, great Aretha during the show.

Who would you like to see sing in honor of Aretha Franklin?