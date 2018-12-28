WatchYourself: Black YouTubers Visceral Reactions To Jordan Peele’s Highly-Anticipated ‘Us’ [Video]

Black YouTubers React To ‘Us’ Trailer

If you haven’t seen the trailer to Jordan Peele’s new nightmare Us then you need to sit down for 2:39 of your life and watch it.

If you have seen it and then there is a good chance you’ve seen the deluge of theories and reactions to the arresting imagery and skin-crawling remix to the Luniz kush classic “I Got 5 On It”…

People are excited AF for this film, especially the Black YouTubers.

