#WatchYourself: Black YouTubers Visceral Reactions To Jordan Peele’s Highly-Anticipated ‘Us’ [Video]
Black YouTubers React To ‘Us’ Trailer
If you haven’t seen the trailer to Jordan Peele’s new nightmare Us then you need to sit down for 2:39 of your life and watch it.
If you have seen it and then there is a good chance you’ve seen the deluge of theories and reactions to the arresting imagery and skin-crawling remix to the Luniz kush classic “I Got 5 On It”…
People are excited AF for this film, especially the Black YouTubers.
Flip the page to see more shocked reactions on following pages.
Damn, sista, couldn’t even wait for the homie huh? Lol
Yeah, we’re pretty sure that “WTF?!?” would definitely be #1 on the Family Feud board of most common responses to seeing this trailer for the first time.
If you hear “I Got 5 On It” in a movie trailer about with a Black (see, dark-skinned) family in it and don’t react like these two, then you’re not human.
We’re 100% in for this flick. How bout you?
