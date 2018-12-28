Preciousness: Alexis Ohanian Sr. And His Adorable Mini-Me Watch Mama Serena Play Tennis [Video]

Serena Williams’ Daughter And Her Dad Look Like Twins In Video

Here’s a little proud papa preciousness for your Friday. Serena Williams’ hubby Alexis Ohanian just dropped the cutest video of her their little baby girl cheering for her mommy on his lap. Alexis Sr. high-key stunted in the caption of the photo, reminding folks that Serena AND Venus share a bloodline with precious Olympia Ohanian.

@olympiaohanian is such a good sport she clapped for every point — whether it was mama @serenawilliams or auntie @venuswilliams

And is it us, or does she look just like her dad now??? Too cute. Press play.