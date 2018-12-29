In Case You Were Curious: Here’s What The Creatures In Netflix Flick #BirdBox Actually Looked Like, According To Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock Reveals What The “Bird Box” Creatures REALLY Looked Like

Chances are you’re one of the 45,037,125 Netflix users (or one of the millions of friends and fam using someone else’s account) that caught Bird Box over the last week, chances are you’ve at least had a passing curiosity about what the entity that had the world on tilt would look like if you dared remove your blindfold and take a peek.

Welp, now we have an answer. A deleted scene from the hit flick was set to show the creature in question over Sandra Bullock’s shoulder…but it didn’t make the film’s final cut.

Screenwriter Eric Heisserer told Bloody Disgusting that producers pushed him to include a scene that showed the creature to the audience, though that was NOT the original plan.

“There was a time when one of the producers was like, ‘No, you have to see something at some point’ and forced me to write essentially a nightmare sequence where Malorie experiences one in that house.”

But according to lead actress Sandra Bullock…the end effect was more comical than chilling:

“It was a green man with a horrific baby face. It was snake-like, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to see it when it first happens. Just bring it into the room. We’ll shoot the scene.’ I turn and he’s like this [growling at me.] It’s making me laugh. It was just a long fat baby.”

A fat green baby-man. Is that what you were picturing?

Either way, after dedicating hours of shoot time to this dud of a scene, director Susanne Bier decided to scrap it, noting that not only was it unintentionally hilarious, but it turned the movie into something else entirely. Besides, the point was that everyone saw something personal that drove them to compulsively end it all.

“It so easily becomes funny. We actually shot that and spent a lot of energy on, but every time I saw it, I was like this is not going to be tense. It’s just going to be funny. At first, Sandy was like, ‘I don’t want to see it’ because she thought it was scary. Then it was like, ‘Don’t show it to me because [I’ll laugh].’ Every time I did it, I was like, ‘Sh*t, that’s a different film.’”

We think it worked much better as it was. What do you think? Would you have preferred to see the creature in question??

Netflix