Messy Beef: Cussing Pastor Blasts K. Michelle For Allegedly Being Evicted From Her Mansion

- By Bossip Staff
BET Presents: 2018 Soul Train Awards - Post Show

Cussing Pastor Exposes K. Michelle

There is some messy beef brewing between K. Michelle and a man known as the “cussing pastor” on Instagram. The pastor is telling his followers that K. Michelle is wrong after she “viciously attacked” a Memphis judge on her Instagram page. K actually blasted the judge for sexual assault accusations. She wrote, “Memphians, next year I will be standing fighting for the two women that this judge has beat, locked in the closet, and slipped something in her drink.”

Kimberly told fans that the judge was unfair against Black women and needed to be put in jail. But, the cussing pastor jumped to the judge’s defense. Scroll down to read why…

Thaddeus Matthews aka cussing Pastor says Kimberly is simply salty because the judge recently evicted her from her mansion.

“K.Michelle went on social media and viciously attacked a Memphis Judge with allegations that long been proven as lies. But her reason for attacking the judge is because he ruled against her in an eviction hearing,” said the Pastor.” Michelle was renting a $2 million mansion where she was $70,000 behind in her $10,000 a month rent payments. After being given notice by the landlord to vacate she placed dog food in the attic to attract rodents, she also took Pink paint and painted the very expensive wood work. So that she can’t lie my sources has provided me with her complete eviction jacket.”

K.Michelle went on social media and viciously attacked a Memphis Judge with allegations that long been proven as lies. But her reason for attacking the judge is because he ruled against her in an eviction hearing. Michelle was renting a $2 million mansion where she was $70,000 behind in her $10,000 a month rent payments. After being given notice by the landlord to vacate she placed dog food in the attic to attract rodents, she also took Pink paint and painted the very expensive wood work. So that she can’t lie my sources has provided me with her complete eviction jacket. Later today I will@be posting her lease, the lawyer for the landlords summary against her,and the pictures of the vandalism of the property with the pink paint, also much more including the dog food placed in the attic to@draw rodents. You sent me your post on the judge thinking that I would run@with your bullshit, nawl my skills as an investigative reporter kicked in and I called my sources and got the facts. Even though I am The Cussing Pastor, this is the work Of Thaddeus Matthews the 35 year vet Of both radio and Tv. The receipts will be shown at. Cussingpastor.blogspot.com

Thaddeus continued to blast K Michelle for being an allegedly bad tenant. Hit the flip to see pictures he posted of the supposed damage she caused to the estate.

So it’s ok to vandalize someone else’s property?

