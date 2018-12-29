Messy Beef: Cussing Pastor Blasts K. Michelle For Allegedly Being Evicted From Her Mansion

Cussing Pastor Exposes K. Michelle

There is some messy beef brewing between K. Michelle and a man known as the “cussing pastor” on Instagram. The pastor is telling his followers that K. Michelle is wrong after she “viciously attacked” a Memphis judge on her Instagram page. K actually blasted the judge for sexual assault accusations. She wrote, “Memphians, next year I will be standing fighting for the two women that this judge has beat, locked in the closet, and slipped something in her drink.”

Kimberly told fans that the judge was unfair against Black women and needed to be put in jail. But, the cussing pastor jumped to the judge’s defense. Scroll down to read why…

Thaddeus Matthews aka cussing Pastor says Kimberly is simply salty because the judge recently evicted her from her mansion.

“K.Michelle went on social media and viciously attacked a Memphis Judge with allegations that long been proven as lies. But her reason for attacking the judge is because he ruled against her in an eviction hearing,” said the Pastor.” Michelle was renting a $2 million mansion where she was $70,000 behind in her $10,000 a month rent payments. After being given notice by the landlord to vacate she placed dog food in the attic to attract rodents, she also took Pink paint and painted the very expensive wood work. So that she can’t lie my sources has provided me with her complete eviction jacket.”

Thaddeus continued to blast K Michelle for being an allegedly bad tenant. Hit the flip to see pictures he posted of the supposed damage she caused to the estate.