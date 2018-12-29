Messy Beef: Cussing Pastor Blasts K. Michelle For Allegedly Being Evicted From Her Mansion
Cussing Pastor Exposes K. Michelle
There is some messy beef brewing between K. Michelle and a man known as the “cussing pastor” on Instagram. The pastor is telling his followers that K. Michelle is wrong after she “viciously attacked” a Memphis judge on her Instagram page. K actually blasted the judge for sexual assault accusations. She wrote, “Memphians, next year I will be standing fighting for the two women that this judge has beat, locked in the closet, and slipped something in her drink.”
Kimberly told fans that the judge was unfair against Black women and needed to be put in jail. But, the cussing pastor jumped to the judge’s defense. Scroll down to read why…
Memphians, next year I will be standing fighting for the two women that this judge has beat, locked in the closet, and slipped something in her drink. He often rules against most BLACK people and he has destroyed several African American Families. They have to stop throwing us in jail, judging us unfairly, and treating African American women any kind of way. This year is the year of action 2019. We must stop talking and act. Memphis we are strong we are better then this. I’m fighting for something, you should also!
Thaddeus Matthews aka cussing Pastor says Kimberly is simply salty because the judge recently evicted her from her mansion.
“K.Michelle went on social media and viciously attacked a Memphis Judge with allegations that long been proven as lies. But her reason for attacking the judge is because he ruled against her in an eviction hearing,” said the Pastor.” Michelle was renting a $2 million mansion where she was $70,000 behind in her $10,000 a month rent payments. After being given notice by the landlord to vacate she placed dog food in the attic to attract rodents, she also took Pink paint and painted the very expensive wood work. So that she can’t lie my sources has provided me with her complete eviction jacket.”
K.Michelle went on social media and viciously attacked a Memphis Judge with allegations that long been proven as lies. But her reason for attacking the judge is because he ruled against her in an eviction hearing. Michelle was renting a $2 million mansion where she was $70,000 behind in her $10,000 a month rent payments. After being given notice by the landlord to vacate she placed dog food in the attic to attract rodents, she also took Pink paint and painted the very expensive wood work. So that she can't lie my sources has provided me with her complete eviction jacket. Later today I will@be posting her lease, the lawyer for the landlords summary against her,and the pictures of the vandalism of the property with the pink paint, also much more including the dog food placed in the attic to@draw rodents.
Thaddeus continued to blast K Michelle for being an allegedly bad tenant. Hit the flip to see pictures he posted of the supposed damage she caused to the estate.
K.Michell planted dog food in the attic of her rented mansion. It is thought by her landlord that it was placed there to caused rodents to come in the house. This pic goes to show just how petty this singer song writer happens to be. By the way the judge is planning to file a defamation lawsuit against K. Michelle for the unfounded slanderous statements she posted across social media
The receipts on the eviction of K.Michelle is now ready to be viewed. I will be discussing this singer, song writer, reality show vixen tonight on “The Thaddeus Matthews Tv Show at 7pm central. You can also view it here on Instagram and on my Facebook page, Thaddeus A. Matthews. But to view the receipts go to www.cussingpastor.blogspot.com
Comments
