Thank You, Next: Cassie Cuddles Up To New Boo After Diddy Declares His Love For Her On Instagram

Cassie Spotted With New Boo Post-Diddy Break Up

It looks like Cassie has completely cut ties with Diddy.

As TMZ reported, after Diddy posted an intimate shot of Cassie on his IG story Friday & Saturday night, Cassie took to Instagram to post a photo of her own. Unfortunately for Diddy it was of her locking lips with a new boo.

Cassie appears to have moved on with a younger man. It’s unclear if this was in direct response to that, but Cassie seems to be sending a message of her own. The mystery bae has been identified as fitness and health guru Alex Fine.

Fans were optimistic that the longtime lovers would link back up after Cassie was seen with Diddy shortly after Kim Porter died last month. But it now looks like that reunion was just moral support though, as the two haven’t been seen together since and haven’t given any indication that they’d rekindle their 10-year romance.