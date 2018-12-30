Bye B2K! Bow Wow Says He Wasn’t Invited On The Millennium Tour

Where is Omarion???

Bow Wow Wasn’t Invited On B2K’s Millennium Tour

Now, this sounds shady…

Bow Wow knows you’re wondering why he isn’t included on the roster of the upcoming B2K Millennium tour and he’s offering an explanation.

As previously reported Omarion announced that B2K’s reuniting with national tour dates and 2000s all-stars; Lloyd, Chingy, Pretty Ricky, Bobby V, and the Ying Yang Twins.

Fans quickly noticed however that Bow Wow who was on the previous “Scream Tours” with B2K was missing.

According to Shad Moss he wasn’t invited to participate—but he’s not mad about the lil tour because he thinks “the past should be left in the past.”

“I know everybody wanna know why I’m not going on the tour, and this, that, and the third…it was never brought to my attention,” said Bow on his Instagram story. “But y’all know I’ve got a lot of big plans for 2019. I’m not really into doing a lot of things that I’ve done in my past. I like the iconic things to just stick in the past. So with that being said – new music, new content, and that’s all that I’m doing. “You know, I’m just giving y’all nothing but new s***,” he added. “Let the old thing be the old. You know, like Hov said, ‘Y’all want that old s***, buy the old s***.‘”

Now, WHY wouldn’t they invite Bow Wow on the Millenium Tour when they have SO much history with him? During that era Bow Wow and B2K definitely shared the same fan base.

Not only that, after B2K’s 2002 split Bow Wow and Omarion still worked together. In 2005 Omarion was featured on Shad’s track “Let Me Hold You” and in 2007 they released a joint album, “Face Off.”

Bow Wow and Omarion recently reunited in October during the So So Def reunion tour, we wonder why he didn’t tell Shad about the tour then.

Do YOU think there’s a bigger reason why Bow Wow wasn’t invited on the Millenium Tour???