RHOA: Kandi And Porsha’s EXPLOSION Is Coming And Twitter Can’t Freaking Wait

Kandi And Porsha’s Fight Explode

This episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta was pretty meh, but it was the preview for next week that had everyone buzzing. In the preview for next week, we saw Porsha and Kandi finally have their big blowup confrontation. It all stems from Porsha getting kicked out of Todd’a party. Porsha claims that Kandi’s messiness helped make the story big news and Kandi believes Porsha was an aggressor. It’s all bad, but we finally are getting the fight we’ve been waiting for all season.

I don't believe Porsha at all. She always has been the aggressor then would cry victim. I really don't believe Kandi started anything with her #RHOA — Highly Favored 🌿🙏🏽 (@tokingblackgirl) December 31, 2018

Twitter is relatively split between the two and they can’t WAIT for the fireworks.

Peep the wild reactions.