RHOA Shade Files: Eva Responds To Messy Marlo Insisting She Drop 10 Pounds Before Her Wedding

Eva Marcille Responds To Marlo Hampton’s Weight Loss Shade

Eva Marcille is responding to the messiness Marlo Hampton once again spread on “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta.”

The newest peach holder was seen wedding dress shopping on Sunday’s episode but things went awry when NeNe showed up with Marlo Hampton in tow.

While Eva wanted “whimsical” wedding gowns, Marlo insisted that Eva go for something more “couture.” Not only that, she shadily told Eva that she should drop ten pounds before her big day.

“I need one little small request. I just want 10 pounds off,” said Marlo.

Luckily Eva’s friend NeNe was on hand and she shut Marlo and her “big a**” ALL the way down.

“B***h you need to f**king stop with your big a** eating cake, ice cream, sandwiches, going to the gas station for potato chips, lollipops,” said NeNe.

Eva then thanked her for taking up for her.

“NeNe is my girl,” said Eva who added that she already dropped 30 pounds after having a baby.”I appreciate her coming to my defense. Thank you NeNe for reminding Marlo the circumference of her a** is huge,” she added.

Eva’s since slammed Marlo again in an RHOA after show and added that Marlo could use an Atkins or Keto diet herself.

“”I was smaller than Marlo at my heaviest than Marlo was at her smallest,” said Eva. “The circumference of her a** is the size of this table.”

