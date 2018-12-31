Beautifully Coupled Up: Kini Clad Karrueche Splashes It Up In Miami With Baller Bae Victor Cruz

- By Bossip Staff
Karrueche and Victor Cruz Bring In The New Year In Miami

Source: Am/SplashNews / Splash News

Bangin’ Bodied Karrueche Bringing In The New Year In Miami With Her Bae Victor Cruz

In 2018 — The Year Of Living Thy Best Life — Karrueche Tran brought her love life to a whole new level with Victor Cruz. The beautiful couple is currently in Miami loving it up on the beach together (with their flawless bawwwwwwdies)!

View this post on Instagram

Finally got some sun 🙂

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

Karrueche posted this shot Sunday, coyly captioning that she’d finally gotten some sun. But if the pictures the paps posted are any indication she got plenty of Vitamin D to go with that sun.

Yassssss girl! Get it in…

Hit the flip for more photos of these baes in paradise.

