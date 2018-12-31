Virtually Lit: The Best & Worst Viral Challenges Of 2018 

1 of 10 ❯ ❮

2018 Viral Challenges Ranked 2018 was one hell of a year, and the social media challenges that went viral are a direct reflection of that. We ranked this year’s viral challenges from dangerous to doable; wackest to littest. Keep it real — how many of these did you try this year? Hit the flip to check out our list.

The Condom Challenge Yes, people were actually snorting condoms this year just for the hell of it. Not only was this challenge stupid AF, but it’s also dangerous as hell. Doctors say that participating in the condom challenge can result in difficulty breathing and/or choking. No word on how many kids we lost to snorting condoms, but let’s hope this is the last year we’ll see such nonsense.

The Tide Pod Challenge Why do folks insist on risking their health for the Internet? The Tide Pod challenge involves kids eating the small laundry detergent pacs and filming themselves chewing it while the hazardous product oozes out. According to reports, children who have been exposed to the capsules have been hospitalized with vomiting, breathing difficulties and loss of consciousness. Yet another perilous challenge that should be banned and taken more seriously by the Health Department, parents and the teens that partake in it.

Fluff Challenge The “what the fluff” challenge 👀🐶 pic.twitter.com/8Pv4agjKJr — Matt (@MattSalsamendi) June 21, 2018 The first couple of times we saw a dog owner pretend to disappear, leaving his pup confused — it was pretty creative and hilarious. But after multiple failed attempts and people trying the same trick with their cats, we weren’t that impressed with the Fluff challenge after all. The original is still classic, though.

M’baku Challenge When mommy leaves the boys home alone w/ daddy. #MBakuChallenge #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/QibgViFI85 — Pastor B. Wiggins (@Pastor_BWiggins) March 5, 2018 The Black pride was so real when Black Panther was released in February. But who would have thought that pseudo-villain M’Baku would be the character to go viral? Winston Duke’s powerful performance had kids (and adults) all over the globe impersonating him. This was definitely one of the better viral moments of 2018.

Uproar Challenge View this post on Instagram #Mood : Where The Love Go? 💔🤷‍♂️ @therealswizzz @liltunechi 😂😂😂💯🔥 A post shared by Shoker🃏 (@theshiggyshow) on Sep 29, 2018 at 12:51pm PDT What better way to celebrate the return of Lil Wayne and the highly anticipated release of the Carter V than with a viral challenge? Swizz Beatz knew just what he was doing giving Weezy the classic “Special Delivery” sampled banger, forcing the young folks to do their research, which in turn brought the Harlem Shake back! What more can you ask for in 2018.

