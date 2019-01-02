1 of 11 ❯ ❮

The Best Music Videos Of 2018 Even though music videos are not often the million-dollar epic affairs they used to be back in the late 90’s/early 2000’s, the latest crop of clips from your favorite artists often still don’t disappoint when it comes to quirkiness, storytelling, and sending a message. Here are some of the most-clicked-on and chatted about music videos of the year. Which ones were your faves?? Ethan Miller/WireImage/YouTube

10. Doja Cat – Moooo! This do-it-yourself iTheater masterpiece from an obviously bored and high Doja Cat catapulted what was supposed to be a fun joke for her fans into a mainstream hit of sorts. Meme music is having it’s moment!

9. Drake – Nice For What Drake served up a heaping helping of Black Girl Magic with side orders of empowerment and appreciation in this clip for his infectious first single from “Scorpion.” Whose look did you love the most in this one?

8. Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future – King’s Dead Coming from the Black Panther soundtrack, this one is fast-paced with quick cuts, seemingly random imagery, and a mishmash of effects that all work together seamlessly, somehow.

7. Cardi B. – Money In this late entry, Cardi fully embraces her strip club roots, her newfound place among the fashion elite, and motherhood in this NSFW visual.

6. Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer [Emotion Picture] This entry almost isn’t even a fair one, since it’s more of a “visual album experience” than a mere video and runs 48 minutes as an accompaniment to her Dirty Computer project. But it’s a can’t-miss if you have the time.

5. J. Cole – Kevin’s Heart J. Cole shares the struggles of a popular and wealthy celebrity attempting to stay committed to the woman in his life while gorgeous thirsties are throwing themselves at him every day…and of course, who better to express that sentiment than Kevin Hart?

4. Vince Staples – FUN! Vince Staples takes the culturally curious on a tour of a day in the life of a Comptonian, via Google Earth. Brilliant.

3. Travis $cott ft. Drake — Sicko Mode Pretty much every visual effect imaginable was packed into this one, and given that the lyrics to this one caused so much Twitter Kanye vs. Drake (vs. Travis?) drama, it’s one to revisit a few times.

2. The Carters – Apesh*t Come on. Jay-Z and Beyonce rented out the Louvre and shot a music video highlighting Black beauty and opulence in front of Western art masterpieces. Need we explain further?