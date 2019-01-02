Let It Perm: Usher’s New Hair Is Getting Wop Bop A Loo Bop A Lop Bam Booed Off The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
Rat Pack 2019

Usher’s New Perm

Usher has had quite a rocky last few years on these here social medias. The rumors and allegations of him and STDs just won’t go away no matter how much he denies them. His Trap & B album was widely panned. And 2018 ended with some little loc’d up sprite calling himself the King of R&B. It was all bad.

Now, he’s put his new hair on the ‘net and it’s only getting him further clowned. This is quite a way to bring in 2019, right?

