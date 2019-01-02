Championships: Funniest, Most Viciously Hilarious BOSSIP Headlines Of 2018
Sunken In Love: Tampon Lasagna Gentrified 21 Savage & Now Musty Crusty Mouth-Breathers Want To Smash Her Sinister KKKakes To Smithereens https://t.co/XPvX56zAL4 pic.twitter.com/AHwemGGMfW
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 12, 2018
BEST Bossip Headlines Of 2018
2018 was another extra spicy dumpster fire that went on foreverrrr and everrrrr and ever. Whew chil-lay, these 364.3 days were longer than the longest CVS receipt but at least we continued our pop culture reign with a major New York Times feature, Season 2 of Bossip on WeTV and a year’s worth of viciously hilarious headlines that smashed Al Gore’s internet to smithereens (YET AGAIN).
Caucasity Audacity: Soft-Boiled Ostrich Egg Taylor Swift Gets Buried, Burned And Blown Away For Earth, Wind And Fire Cover (Image via ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)https://t.co/7LU1uZmzBr pic.twitter.com/z7I81dXHpc
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 13, 2018
Peep ALLLLLL the absolute BEST Bossip headlines of 2018 on the flip.
Rob U, You KNOW! Anonymous Author Alleges Howard University Employees Embezzled $1 Million In Financial Aid Funds, School President Confirms (Image via Getty)https://t.co/0JD4Kr68uu pic.twitter.com/8oF4JE1IDb
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 28, 2018
$5500 Bag Blown: Woman Says Rich $ex Expecting Future Canceled Her Hotel Because She Didn't Want Her Cakes Clapped To Promethazine Particles https://t.co/JHdlFSartv pic.twitter.com/p89aQJECKy
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 4, 2018
M-M-MAGA Music: Justin Timberlake Is Officially White Again & Dropping Hot New Cracker Barrel Tunes Soon https://t.co/Ml0F9zFFu3 https://t.co/e5wGiDlkB8
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 4, 2018
Tôuchdôôôôôôwn! Héàdàss H1ÊRÖGLYPH1C Typér CAM Néwtôn & His ßANG1N’ Bàby MAMA Expéct1ng ßAßY #3 https://t.co/av8FpXyKsG pic.twitter.com/jhWjTsyDRZ
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 13, 2018
None-Li: Pettiest Reactions To Queen Minaj’s Z E R O Grammy Noms https://t.co/hzNCEj289o pic.twitter.com/cEnfQmxLBK
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 7, 2018
Jesus Take The Notepad App: Chancellor The Nursery Rhymer Writes An Apologetic Sermon After Advocating For His Trump-Loving Brother-In-Christ https://t.co/Xj6qkqWcZR pic.twitter.com/6AVGzRy4JV
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 27, 2018
Side To Side: Ariana Grande Says Pete Davidson's 10-Inch 'SNL' Schlong's Smashing Her To Staccato Smithereens https://t.co/mYAsG6tnnQ pic.twitter.com/zyvXidgwHW
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 22, 2018
Wah Gwaaaaaaaan Girth Gawd: Safaree's Supersized Patois Pipe Is Making Women Wanna Wine Pon' It https://t.co/XCA7HaFJ6d pic.twitter.com/GuGvZNUYXh
— Bossip (@Bossip) February 26, 2018
One Womb, Fully Furnished: 'Fixer Upper's Chip And Joanna Gaines Are Pregnant With Their 5th Country Chic Shiplap Seed https://t.co/Vp5Y2TbwXP pic.twitter.com/kLacwPf8LH
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 3, 2018
Many Men: 50 Cent And Tekashi69's Video Shoot Interrupted When Someone Iffy Got Stiffy With The Blicky And Fired 11 Shots
(Image via Jefferson Siegel/NY Daily News via Getty Images/SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images)https://t.co/nT6OI7TOiF pic.twitter.com/84dhovCiPq
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 15, 2018
Human Poot Cloud Post Malone Got DRAGGED Across 1,000 Washcloths Over Musty #Beychella Performance https://t.co/KL4bO8oJLF https://t.co/8AIm7U0m87 (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 15, 2018
Muva NOSE Best: Amber Rose Says She Likes To Sniff 21 Savage's Underwear Because His Trap Testes Smell Terrific https://t.co/AhtIxylKMd pic.twitter.com/rE9ZS3uCMV
— Bossip (@Bossip) February 8, 2018
Nasty Boy: Faith Evans Unabashedly Reveals That She Incomparably Ate Biggie Smalls' Bed-Stuy Backside, Was Sweat Tricklin' Down His Cheeks?
(Image via Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images/Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for BMI)https://t.co/K0HatlRUQr pic.twitter.com/0HrCVDC0Ry
— Bossip (@Bossip) July 18, 2018
Mayo On The Leaves: Koonye Got DRAGGED Inside A Crusty Cracker Barrel Dumpster Over Trump-Slurping Tweets https://t.co/4wjGyug7wE https://t.co/wVU1Bzlbgu (Robert Kamau/GC Images)
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 26, 2018
Heart-Shaped Herb: Michael B. Jordan's Tantalizing Tweets Ramp-Up Rumors That He's Killmongering Lupita Nyong'o's "Chocolate Cakes" To Smithereens https://t.co/im2T4YyF0Q pic.twitter.com/uT9hnahOuJ
— Bossip (@Bossip) February 20, 2018
She Killed It, Sarcophagus: Queen Onika Flexed Her Royal Nefertidday Meats On New Album Cover & Sparked Hysteria https://t.co/sYfYBRmdfd pic.twitter.com/ZFE0HSJ3kY
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 8, 2018
Choleric Cholesterol Consuming Colonizer Calls Cops On Black Family Barbecuing, Sheds Seasonless Soup Cookie Tears When Confronted https://t.co/ZRrSothaNL pic.twitter.com/u5M9SfbWwf
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 13, 2018
R&BeeEeeEeEf: Did Ella Mai BLOCK Song-Swiping Croon Criminal Jacquees On Instagram? https://t.co/1qR1cYwQNz pic.twitter.com/m7bc3JcBuR
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 11, 2018
After Recently Discovering Racism Exists, Black Peen Whisperer Kim K. Met With Our Poon-Grabby Pinky Toenail Of A President To Discuss Prison Reform.
Peep The Pettiest Reactions Here: https://t.co/fkUucWaTQX https://t.co/opNbkmCeyM
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 31, 2018
Raw Hunching: Has Quavo Knocked Up Mouthwatering Meemaw Bernice Burgos With His Ice Tray Seed? https://t.co/uZj6c0ji3o pic.twitter.com/T3y5i8WgOZ
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 12, 2018
Di Pope Pentha Streept Eweh Ungodly Amounts Of Drawls With Magnificent Met Gala ’Fit https://t.co/MdJi9FoFk4 https://t.co/5ai1ypZr3B (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage) #ICYMI
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 9, 2018
G.O.O.D., Go Away: Kanye West Leaves Civilization, Heads To Wyoming For Weeks To Finish Lotion-Resistant New Alt-bum (Image via Alo Ceballos/GC Images/Getty)https://t.co/aJilphyDO1 pic.twitter.com/LbZ7L6lZ0E
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 3, 2018
#Beychella FOREVER: Queen Slayyyoncé Showed Up, Showed OWT & STREEPT EWEH EVERY WIG ON EARTH https://t.co/aLVciezptb https://t.co/dJZkwyQqmD (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 15, 2018
Here’s What Happened When Jacquees Crowned Himself KING Of R&BeeEeEeEeee https://t.co/q0lfEFk6j8 pic.twitter.com/65JYJsVRT9
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 10, 2018
Musty MAGA Machiavellian KoonYe Denies Being 'Sunken'—Then Teacup Twistedly Says 'Slavery Was A Choice' https://t.co/iY6q1pMtUX pic.twitter.com/dO6Qojg2bN
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 1, 2018
Double Chopper With Cheese: Burger King Employee Came Armed To Confront His Boss About Reduced Hours https://t.co/gAHTE7kL1h pic.twitter.com/May7wpt1u2
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 17, 2018
BYE DUSTY! 900-Year-Old Unwrapped Mummy Madonna Shaded The Carters & Got DRAGGED Back To Her Cobwebby Crypt https://t.co/6olWswXlh7 https://t.co/YvZnAM2RoN
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 24, 2018
World Cup Bae Ruben Loftus-Cheek Is Penalty Kicking Panny Drawls Into Poonlivion https://t.co/EWs8fk1HfY pic.twitter.com/OJS8QnTh5K
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 28, 2018
Baptized In Chitlin Gravy: 10 Big, Swole, Gizzard-Fed Actors Who Could Play Skrong-Backed Hammer-Slanger John Henry https://t.co/g7ovaXPUHo pic.twitter.com/7UiOsKGnfu
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 10, 2018
The Nutting Professor: Fertile Funnyman Eddie Murphy Takes Christmas Flicks With All 10 Of His Children
(Image via Tommaso Boddi / Getty)https://t.co/e1pseQPkaS pic.twitter.com/ZE6VoE7zJO
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 27, 2018
'Tortured' Tapioca Tomi Lahren Lambasts The Ballsy Brunch Booters Who Splashed Water On Her Shriveled Strands—Oxidized Orange Juice In Office Jumps In 🙄 https://t.co/83rvbH9TTX
(Getty/Michael Schwartz) pic.twitter.com/WJwYoUplCH
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 23, 2018
Stay Strong: Cardi Amits That She Misses THAT Plentiful Peened Philanderer's Migos Man Meat https://t.co/Zy6iAYdvf9
(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty_) pic.twitter.com/YJUwQbNsrR
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 18, 2018
Keeping Up With Kween Bey: Kolonizer Kimmy Did That Thing She Does Whenever Beyoncé Drops Music & Sparked Chaos https://t.co/w5bGmZV4Te #EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/9sc3u9sJNY
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 17, 2018
HAAAN: French Montana Confirms He's Pounding Evelyn Lozada's Culo Cakes Into Sazón? https://t.co/SXBLhKlWJ1 pic.twitter.com/IUaDANmdt1
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 3, 2018
City Girls Fans Can't Believe That Corrosive Kidneyed Caresha Doesn't Drink A Drop Of Water, PERIOD https://t.co/p5fi6ozfb2
(Aaron J. Thornton / Getty) pic.twitter.com/xoTOAYNNpr
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 6, 2018
Tidewater Terrorism: Spicy Braidlette Bully Pusha T Burned Drake’s House Down & Sparked HILARIOUS Memes https://t.co/jFPCi2To2c https://t.co/ysSYp4m8TU #StoryOfAdidon
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 30, 2018
Grilled On The Hill: Senator Kamala Harris Lights Fire To Slithering, Stuttering, SCOTUS Hopeful Brett Kavanaugh, Cooks Him Medium-Well, Serves Him With Plenty Of Mayo [Video]
(Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)https://t.co/pYtU1IDOfM pic.twitter.com/e6LthdxXJq
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 6, 2018
MAGA Moon Cricket Koonye Got RE-DRAGGED To The Ashy Antebellum Abyss Over Despicable Slavery Comments https://t.co/pvxUfeBZT6 https://t.co/87sEeh7TMI (Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 2, 2018
Whew Chile, The Mayo: Sam Whiteout Shimmied On The 1 And 3 To Write About “Wokeness” And “Black Panther” And Is Getting DRAGGED Back To Candylandhttps://t.co/13pso0fmWX pic.twitter.com/SSAJCTor1o
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 30, 2018
Feel The Fire: Stephanie Mills DRAGGED Knock-Kneed Mayo&B Yodeler Sam Smith Over Shady Michael Jackson Comments https://t.co/birniBHcmg pic.twitter.com/ZrJ3Q1imAi
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 13, 2018
Mortal Koonbat: Icy Issa Rae Puts Sub-Zero Finisher On Kanye West At CFDAs With Kim Kardashian In Attendance
(Image via Robert Kamau/GC Images/Theo Wargo/Getty Images/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)https://t.co/tK5RS1BnXV pic.twitter.com/Y2wXmycGRD
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 5, 2018
Koochie Killmongerer Michael Bae Jordan Looked Into The #MTVAwards Camera & Blew Up Panny Drawls Everywhere https://t.co/zRC9VasbJw https://t.co/INZSf95322
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 19, 2018
Bickenhead Beef: Cardi B Responds To Chicken Sorceress Azealia Banks, Feather-Flappin' Twitter-Fingery Kerfuffle Inflamed
(Image via Sergi Alexander/Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella/Getty)https://t.co/hR5GGzGSpn pic.twitter.com/PeTk6Iior4
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 11, 2018
43?! In Dog Years?! Right-Wing, Anti-Black Woman Hatemonger Katie Hopkins Is Getting Clowned For Aging Like Mayo In The Sun https://t.co/Gn94GkBVoY
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 21, 2018
Big Ankh Energy: Solange Recharged Her Crystals & Served Leggy Deliciousness For New York Times Style Magazine https://t.co/wXTsSEvlTk pic.twitter.com/YMkd8iXGRk
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 15, 2018
Mute It And Boot It: Migos Dropped 'Culture II' And People Are Surprised That Their Songs Sound More Repetitive Than A 2nd Grader's English Homework https://t.co/5Ic91Gau59 pic.twitter.com/Z0etMUuhcA
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 26, 2018
Press-A-Fella Records: Dame Dash Pulls UPPP On A Sheepish Lee Daniels To Get The $2 Million He Claims He's Owed
(Image via Noam Galai/WireImage/Kevin Tachman/Getty Images)https://t.co/kt8oMezzjP pic.twitter.com/IhqYojTicn
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 26, 2018
Light Skinned Caucasian King Of Color: Nick Jonas’ Roblox Muscles Are Sizzling ALL The Twitter Drawls https://t.co/G9VbjkpOSy
(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) pic.twitter.com/x62lnqJ0i2
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 21, 2018
Unseasoned MAGAs Are In A Mayo Jar Of Emotion Over The Obamas Getting A Netflix Deal And Their Unsalted Tears Are Delicioushttps://t.co/rTFtYxQJm5
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 22, 2018
The Chronicles Of Being Crusty: Anime-Loving 40-Year-Old Virgins Are Shaking In Their Imitation Timbs Over Women Loving Michael B. Jordan https://t.co/XY93AImENH pic.twitter.com/mdHjQQadDM
— Bossip (@Bossip) February 23, 2018
He’s Good Luv, Enjoy: Petty Pluto Philanderer Future Curved Nicki Minaj & Her Little Tour, Skrrt-Skrrts To Astroworld? https://t.co/Y2jkgtCXKC pic.twitter.com/FyHQiFTZpC
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 22, 2018
#AtlantaFX: Teddy Perkins Cracked Open A Soft-Boiled Ostrich Egg Of Hilarious #Emmys Hysteria https://t.co/PfaY66osXM pic.twitter.com/dqvRWJWgZI
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 18, 2018
Moronic Waste Of Our Planet's Oxygen Supply, Youtuber Logan Paul, Gets Obliterated After Distastefully Vlogging An Actual Dead Body In Japan's 'Suicide Forest' https://t.co/PHPSW4OFwr pic.twitter.com/YyMVOQwZfS
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 2, 2018
Kofi SiriBAE Appears To Be Smashing Duckie Thot’s Melaniny Delicious Godiva Cakes To Smithereens (And We’re Here For It! 🍫❤️) https://t.co/yFvhaFurp2 https://t.co/IW0XTtqXRY
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 9, 2018
Be Gone Wicked Woman! Khia Says T.I. Unsanctimoniously Urged Her Erroneous Escrapulation From The Xscape Concert https://t.co/Wl5rDjttzG pic.twitter.com/fTM6HSYAgv
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 9, 2018
Queen Bey’s Easy, Breezy, Beautiful Natural Hair Has Bald-Headed Dusty-Crusties In A TIZZY https://t.co/yYux6UrQqD https://t.co/ShVKPTKKN6
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 17, 2017
Jesus Take The SÖDERHAMN: Child Finds Gun In IKEA Sofa And Fires Shot Inside The Store https://t.co/SNZLntHmy5 pic.twitter.com/kHqQxS24qo
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 26, 2018
Queen Thiccconcé & Her 999-Year-Old Hubs Opened OTR II With Rent-A-Tots, Dazzling Sets & Spicy P-Pops https://t.co/unqAS6x8PT https://t.co/Crrv6YjupB
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 7, 2018
The Juice Is Pressed, But Ya Boy Never Is, Huh? Things Get Heated When Beige Rager DJ Envy G-Checks Desus & Mero Over Jokes About His Wife On The Breakfast Club [Video] https://t.co/AA5Gx8HV8U pic.twitter.com/99ZhEubyQQ
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 15, 2018
Flip It And Reverse It: Slim Trimmy Missy Elliott Looks Like A Ti Esrever Dna Ti Pilf Snack After Changing THIS In Her Diet… https://t.co/rPA2NBzf2p pic.twitter.com/3WMjUwkh5B
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 12, 2018
Thirsty Fingers: Kolonizer Kimmy Jumps Into Kanye/Drake Beef, Gets Jazzy Jeffed Back To Calabasas https://t.co/ocJs8g1GAO pic.twitter.com/G9wJZyykvS
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 14, 2018
Destiny’s Donk Meats: Queen Thiccconcé Flaunted Her Thong-Gobbling Creole Cakes But Everyone DRAGGED Her Slovenly Hubby Instead https://t.co/JqZzpfCq8s https://t.co/EpnAAfrSCB
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 11, 2018
1 Venti Oppression, Please: Starbucks Bean-Brewin' Bigot Barista Bans Black Brotha From Bathroom But Bows To WASP-y Westin's White Privilege [Video] (Image via Mark Makela/Getty Images)https://t.co/YjcLyHn2Nj pic.twitter.com/0DDYWvruUP
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 17, 2018
Ooh, Ooh, Can We Do This Too? South African Congress Decides Shady President Jacob Zuma Has Got To Pack Up All His Madiba Shirts And Get The Hell Out https://t.co/Jf4t5OEa6V pic.twitter.com/lkG5ZGtHlr
— Bossip (@Bossip) February 13, 2018
Face The Music: Howard University President Wayne Frederick Speaks On Bamboozled Bison Bucks, Twitter Drags Him To A Different World (Image via Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post/Getty)https://t.co/9kqPOJXQel pic.twitter.com/9tm9kudqwE
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 28, 2018
Love & Hip-Hop: Nicki Minaj And Safaree Trade Bitter Ex-Bae Barbz On Twitter, Stabbings, Scalp Subterfuge, Slore Shenanigans And Subversive Slander, Sir? Sheesh!
(Image via Getty)https://t.co/hBaRNkJpUO pic.twitter.com/M6JC7vgpas
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 14, 2018
The Devil Wears Prada Capris: Meet The $pectacular Bad Bish Who (Allegedly) STREEPT EWEH $429K From Howard U. https://t.co/BRUK0FJdZY https://t.co/SOIWxqZdRa
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 29, 2018
Here’s How Famished Crenshaw Cretin Nipsey Hussle Sparked A Homophobic Headass-A-Thon Around The Internet… https://t.co/qdU1jpWraB pic.twitter.com/C6ViZK9XJp
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 9, 2018
Lie-Spewing Loaf Of Moldy Pumpernickel Bread Sarah Huckabee Sanders Got Jazzy Jeffed From A Virginia Restaurant Over The Weekend.
Here’s What Happened Next: https://t.co/IYEIUFjJIT https://t.co/n4nohESxGK
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 25, 2018
We Broke It Here FIRST: Tristan Thompson Secretly Served Draymond Green A Two Piece & A Biscuit Extra Crispy During An ESPYS Partyhttps://t.co/1gh9T7RYch
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/5qBTH7PzGB
— Bossip (@Bossip) July 31, 2018
Duppy: Daddy Drizzy Had Doubts That His 6 God Rod Made 'More Life' With Supple Sophie https://t.co/kInkbjdH2X pic.twitter.com/4LM1UoIRZL
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 1, 2018
Feature image: Wired/BILES BY JASON LAVERIS/GETTY IMAGES, JORDAN BY LOIC VENANCE/GETTY IMAGES, MANIGAULT BY LEIGH VOGEL, WEST AND KARDASHIANS BY JACOPO RAULE/GETTY IMAGES, CARDI B BY THADDAEUS MCADAMS/GETTY IMAGES AND DRAKE BY GABE GINSBERG/GETTY IMAGES
