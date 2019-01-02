Championships: Funniest, Most Viciously Hilarious BOSSIP Headlines Of 2018

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2

BEST Bossip Headlines Of 2018

2018 was another extra spicy dumpster fire that went on foreverrrr and everrrrr and ever. Whew chil-lay, these 364.3 days were longer than the longest CVS receipt but at least we continued our pop culture reign with a major New York Times feature, Season 2 of Bossip on WeTV and a year’s worth of viciously hilarious headlines that smashed Al Gore’s internet to smithereens (YET AGAIN).

Peep ALLLLLL the absolute BEST Bossip headlines of 2018 on the flip.

Feature image: Wired/BILES BY JASON LAVERIS/GETTY IMAGES, JORDAN BY LOIC VENANCE/GETTY IMAGES, MANIGAULT BY LEIGH VOGEL, WEST AND KARDASHIANS BY JACOPO RAULE/GETTY IMAGES, CARDI B BY THADDAEUS MCADAMS/GETTY IMAGES AND DRAKE BY GABE GINSBERG/GETTY IMAGES

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.