Moniece Blasts Her B2K Baby Daddy For Child Abuse & Says Apryl Jones Peddles Poon To Pay Rent

Moniece Blasts Apryl And Fizz

Moniece Slaughter is still pressing Fizz and Apryl Jones publicly. This time, she’s putting their supposed dirt on blast.

In a seemingly unprovoked Instastory post this week, Moniece accused Fizz of physically abusing their son Kam, using drugs and said Apryl has sex with men she knew to pay her rent. Moniece didn’t provide any actual receipts to her claims, but she did threaten to release a recording of her son in tears after the alleged abuse occurred from his father. She wrote:

I’d really hate to have to release this recording of my son in tears after you abused him!!!! I’ll crush you with RECEIPTS. WITH FACTS!!! Maybe all these ni**as who blew me up with receipts that you ran off on the plug one too many times. Or let’s talk about you running from the police right before they raided your sh*t right before marriage boot camp. I can be your best friend or your worst enemy. We can also talk about the fact that another grown man had to loan you money to go to Chicago with Apryl.

Moniece’s rant then focused on Apryl’s alleged shortcomings…

I know a few ni**as Apryl done let hit to pay her rent NOT THAT LONG AGOOOOO!!!! I’ll go broke. I’ll be evicted. I’d go careless and homeless again before I let ni**as slide thru to keep the bills paid.

Yikes! Click here to read her tirade in full.

Apryl, who left the “Love and Hip Hop” franchise 3 years ago, has since become an owner of her own wine brand. She’s also seemingly cut a deal with brands like Fashion Nova, promoting the clothing on Instagram. Do YOU believe Moniece’s claims?

So far, Fizz hasn’t responded to Moniece’s claims that he’s an abusive parent and drug abuser. Apryl Jones has been pretty quiet too. The exes haven’t been together since before the first season of “Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird”. Do you think this is all over custody???