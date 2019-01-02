Justify My Butt: Madonna’s Mysteriously Maximized Cakes Raise Incredulous Eyebrows On NYE [Video]
Madonna’s NYE Performance Leads To Suspicion About About Her Butt
You got much more than you bargained for if you just so happened to be at the Stonewall Inn in New York on New Year’s Eve. Madonna and her son David pulled up and hopped on stage to serenade the shocked crowd with an impromptu performance.
Booking agent Michele L. Ruiz was on front-and-center for the mother-and-son set.
What could be better than bringing in the New Year with The Queen and her beautifully talented son? Ummm…having a conversation with The Queen ( please, I hope someone recorded those MoMents 🙏🏻 ). Thank you, @madonna and the people who made this possible (I love you guys More than you know!!!) – you just made every shitty thing that happened in 2018 so Much better. 2019 is already looking up 🙏🏻👑 Special thanks to My hubby, who always supports My Madness!!! I love you to the Moon and back!!! 💙
Drunken fans were beside themselves with excitement for not only Madonna but David as well, screaming things like “Your mom’s a legend!!!”
Me telling @madonna she was in the HoMe of #MadonnaWorship , and then her responding by saying "This is? Okay, well I'm going to sing a song that Madonna loves" Yessss, Bitch!!! #DreaMsDoCoMeTrue 🦄💜 #HappyNewYear 🥂🎉 #Madonna #Banda #ICantHelpFallingInLoveWithYou #Elvis #TheStonewallInn #StonewallAmbassador #Magic 💫 #MadgeIc #Legend #Aguaman 😂💦 #Queen 👑🙏🏻
But Madonna’s legendary status isn’t what really brought us together today, ladies and gentlemen. We need to discuss this mass of a$$ that has somehow affixed itself to Madge’s previous posterior.
Where in the hell did Madonna get this extra juice in her caboose?
Has Madonna succumbed to the pressure that Insta-thots have applied to some women of this generation? Is this all an elaborate plan to appeal to Drake’s affection for a$$ after he was previously disgusted by their on-stage kiss?? WTF is actually happening?!?
The deadest of all the a$$ wrongs.
Here’s a theory.
He don’t know. Smh.
Damn, they trying to get Madonna on Botched lmao
Questions that need answers.
