Sure Jan: Dwyane Wade’s “Break Baby Mama” Denies Shading Gabrielle Union For Using A Surrogate

Aja Metoyer Claps At Haters Calling Her Shady

Aja Metoyer, the mother of Dwyane Wade’s son Xavier, faced backlashed from followers assuming she was shading Gabrielle Union on Instagram.The negative comments rolled in after Aja posted up a photo of a mother’s stomach with a c-section scar. The photo read:

“Shout out to every woman that made the sacrifice. You are appreciated.” And in the caption, Aja wrote “Mr. Xavier Wade.”

Folks thought the timing of the post was awkward since Gabrielle Union recently shared news she and Dwyane welcomed a baby via a surrogate.As soon as the post went up, comments poured in like “Gurl you knew what you were doing. Shame on you to take what is a positive message to throw shade.” Does this look weird to you?

Welp, Aja turned off her comments and shut folks up once and for all with this post explaining that she WASN’T being messy. She called her non-believers “pathetic” and “evil”. Yikes!

Poor thing…

Do you think Aja is getting attacked for no reason??? In related news, The Wades just released a family holiday photo with all their children and Xavier, Aja’s son, is missing from it…hit the flip to see it.