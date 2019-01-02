She’s So Excited? Pointer Sisters Singer Pukes On Stage During Set, Keeps Performing [Video]

Pointer Sisters Singer Pukes On Stage

Remember them? Pointer Sisters co-founder Bonnie Pointer was performing at the historic Wattles Mansion in Hollywood Saturday night when she got ill onstage and threw up in her hand.

Bonnie’s publicist Thomas Santiago tells TMZ she’d been dealing with flu-like symptoms in the days leading up to the event, but she’d committed to performing and didn’t want to cancel.

Check out the video. Bonnie almost immediately starts dancing to the beat of the group’s most famous song after she puked. “I’m So Excited!”