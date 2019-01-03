LHHMIA Tried To Make Amara Look Like A Thirsty Bird Hopping In THIS Rapper’s DMs And Twitter Wasn’t Having It

Amara La Negra’s Reality Drama

Amara La Negra is maybe the most instantly super famous reality TV star we’ve seen this decade besides Cardi B. It only took one season of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami for her to be damn near a household name. In the time since last season ended she’s become a crossover star and a self-sufficient celebrity. So why in the hell did she return to reality TV? No one really knows. Now that season 2 has started, the internet is wondering why she even bothered because she is out here looking like a clown in the new season and her fans are not happy.

For some reason, Amara is in the middle of a scandal in which she’s accused of hopping in GUNPLAY’s mentions. Gunplay? Whew chile, the Mona Scottness. This is all a mess and Twitter is over it all.

Amara should’ve did like Cardi B and left that show behind…all she about to have is hella haters on this show because of the attention she got from last season #LHHMIA — Jen (@jen_kristinj) January 3, 2019

Take a look…please someone save Amara from this madness.