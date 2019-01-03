Coupledom Confirmed: Phaedra Parks’ New Bae Says They’re In A Post #RHOA Relationship

New man, who dis?

Tone Kapone Dating Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Parks‘ new boo is confirming that they’re in a relationship. As previously reported Phaedra posted a pic with Chicago radio host Tone Kapone on New Years sparking rumors that they’re coupled up.

Kapone’s since gone on his Instagram Live to confirm that he’s indeed dating Phaedra. According to the WGCI host he didn’t want extra attention about it but Phaedra’s post was “self-explanatory.”

“Me and Phaedra are dating. Okay cool? Is that it?” said Tone on his IG Live. “That’s the moment everybody’s waiting for. It was kinda self-explanatory on her page, I didn’t wanna repost it because it seemed like it’d be super weird—like ‘Hey, look at me.’ There it is, that’s what it is.”

He also added that he avoided posting the picture because he didn’t want to read fan comments.

Okaaaaay Phaedra. He’s definitely her type and seems like he has a good head on his shoulders.

The news is, of course, causing an onslaught of tweets from fans DEMANDING that Andy bring the southern belle back to RHOA next season.

Do you want to see Phaedra (and her new man) on RHOA season 12?