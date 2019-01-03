Iyanla Fix My Life: Dutchess Cries About Being Reality Famous & Althea Is Thirsty To Be On TV? [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Iyanla: Fix My Life – Season 6 Premiere

In case you missed it…

Iyanla is back with new episodes of her famous self-help series. This season she’s focusing on broken down reality stars. On the premiere episode from this past week, Dutchess from “Black Ink Crew” breaks down in tears and Althea gets called out for being thirsty to be on tv.

SMH< do you think these ladies can actually be helped?

