Get Your Life Together: ASAP Bari Fined After Pleading Guilty To One Count Of Sexual Assault In London

ASAP Bari Pleads Guilty To Sexual Assault, Gets Fined £4,000

ASAP Bari has officially pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual assault in London.

According to reports from iTV, Bari has been fined £4,000 (approximately $5,034) in lieu of jail time, and must also pay £2,500 (approximately $3,145) to the victim. “The court does have concerns in this matter because it has exposed a very unpleasant attitude by you towards women,” Judge Zoe Smith QC said on Thursday of the footage that originally surfaced back in 2017. “You say that you were angry but there is no need to ever be so abusive and humiliating to a female.”

The footage showed Bari pulling bed covers off a naked woman before slapping her buttocks. He is also seen telling the woman to give him oral sex. “The defendant flew back to America later that same morning,” prosecutor James Lofthouse said, per a separate report from the Mirror. “However, about three to four days later she (the victim) became aware through her mother that footage had been circulating on the internet. It’s that footage we have seen in court. Following that she of course got back in touch with the officer.”

In a statement from Bari’s team, initially released after the footage in question surfaced online in 2017, Bari first described the clip as being misleading. “Comments about myself or anyone being detained or arrested are false,” Bari’s rep claimed at the time.

At one point, Bari was suing the woman seen in the clip for defamation and civil extortion. Reports from August 2018 show that Bari argued the woman was “pressuring him into settling.” He also claimed at the time that the woman, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe, initially told local authorities that he did not sexually assault her but later changed her story for court.