Ladies In The House: Vanity Fair Shines Light On Female Freshmen Dems Being Sworn In TODAY!
New Class Of Lawmakers Sworn Into The House Of Representatives
Today is a special day, not just any day — it’s not our anniversary but rather the momentous occasion when the House of Representatives will welcome six phenomenal women for the first time…
Today is the day freshman Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Deb Haaland, Veronica Escobar, and Sharice Davids are officially sworn in to the House of Representatives. These six are the new face of the Democratic Party. At the link in bio, Vanity Fair takes stock of the evolving matrix of power within the Beltway and beyond, from rising stars to those whose clout springs eternal. Photograph by @MartinSchoeller.
Vanity Fair marked the occasion with a special photo shoot and featured the six women; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Deb Haaland, Veronica Escobar, and Sharice Davids in an article about the current state of politics.
The article notes that the six women have been projecting the message, “We did not come to play,” since being elected.
We love that they all posted their new placards…
We’re counting on you ladies! Keep up the good work.
We wanted to share a couple of recent posts from Ilhan Omar as well — when you read her dad’s message it’s impossible not to feel how HUGE it is that she’s been elected.
Hey, Ilhan’s dad here: Twenty three years ago, my family and I arrived at an airport in Washington DC. We were newly arrived refugees in this country, from a refugee camp in Kenya. I had heard about the promise of America, prosperity for all and hope for a better tomorrow. I could never have dreamed that twenty three years later I would return to the same airport with my daughter Ilhan by my side, the day before she is to be sworn in as the first Somali-American elected to the United States Congress. You, of course, can imagine how emotional this is and why I am incredibly proud of her. It’s an honor to have her represent me and our family is so humbled that Ilhan has the opportunity to serve in our democracy. I wish Ilhan's grandfather could be here to witness this historic moment. He will be here in spirit as Ilhan will place her hand on his Quran for the ceremonial swearing in. Tomorrow, members of Ilhan's team will be covering the events of the day. We all hope you will follow along and share in our excitement for what the New Year will bring. As Ilhan would say, forward together. Nur Mohamed #Hope #ilhan
