Ladies In The House: Vanity Fair Shines Light On Female Freshmen Dems Being Sworn In TODAY!

New Class Of Lawmakers Sworn Into The House Of Representatives

Today is a special day, not just any day — it’s not our anniversary but rather the momentous occasion when the House of Representatives will welcome six phenomenal women for the first time…

Vanity Fair marked the occasion with a special photo shoot and featured the six women; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, Deb Haaland, Veronica Escobar, and Sharice Davids in an article about the current state of politics.

The article notes that the six women have been projecting the message, “We did not come to play,” since being elected.

We love that they all posted their new placards…

We’re counting on you ladies! Keep up the good work.