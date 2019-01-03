Preciousness: Kelly Rowland Shares Sweet Snaps With Super Stylish Son Titan

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 4

Kelly Rowland and son Titan Jewell

Source: SplashNews / Splash News

Kelly Rowland Kicks It With Her Stylish Son

Kelly Rowland was snapped by the paps stepping out for lunch on Wednesday with her adorable son Titan Jewell.

Kelly Rowland and son Titan Jewell

Source: London Entertainment/SplashNews / Splash News

Kelly and her kiddo were both looking casually cool in Jordans and athletic wear…

Kelly just launched a collaboration with Fabletics so it should be no surprise that she and her son both drip too hard!

Hit the flip for more fly shots of Kelly, her hubby and son from their New Year’s Eve.

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY NEW YEAR #2019

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

View this post on Instagram

“Fresher than Youuuuuuuuu” 📸: @kodaklens

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234
Categories: Bangers, Celebrity Seeds, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.