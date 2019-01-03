Preciousness: Kelly Rowland Shares Sweet Snaps With Super Stylish Son Titan

Kelly Rowland Kicks It With Her Stylish Son

Kelly Rowland was snapped by the paps stepping out for lunch on Wednesday with her adorable son Titan Jewell.

Kelly and her kiddo were both looking casually cool in Jordans and athletic wear…

Kelly just launched a collaboration with Fabletics so it should be no surprise that she and her son both drip too hard!

Hit the flip for more fly shots of Kelly, her hubby and son from their New Year’s Eve.