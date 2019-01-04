Guess The Cakes

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2

Mariah Carey and Kids Enjoy St. Barth's With Brian Tanaka

Source: ABACAPRESS.COM / Splash News

Who Is This Woman In A Wetsuit

One of your favorite divas was spotted splashing it up in St. Barth’s while sporting a wetsuit. Can you take a wild guess who she is?

Hit the flip to see!

Mariah Carey and Kids Enjoy St. Barth's With Brian Tanaka

Source: ABACAPRESS.COM / Splash News

Your girl Mariah Carey was photographed living her best life in St Barth’s Thursday during a kayaking excursion.

Mariah Carey and Kids Enjoy St. Barth's With Brian Tanaka

Source: ABACAPRESS.COM / Splash News

Looks like Brian Tanaka tagged along with Carey and her kiddos for their holiday vacay.

Check out more photos below:

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, Bikini Body

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.