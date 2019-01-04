Guess The Cakes
- By Bossip Staff
Who Is This Woman In A Wetsuit
One of your favorite divas was spotted splashing it up in St. Barth’s while sporting a wetsuit. Can you take a wild guess who she is?
Hit the flip to see!
Your girl Mariah Carey was photographed living her best life in St Barth’s Thursday during a kayaking excursion.
Looks like Brian Tanaka tagged along with Carey and her kiddos for their holiday vacay.
Check out more photos below:
