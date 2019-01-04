N-N-N-Word Music: Amandla Stenberg’s Nazi-Loving Movie Is Now Streaming And The Internet Is Roasting The Hell Out Of Her

Where Hands Touch Is Getting Roasted

Amanda Stenberg had quite a 2018. She revealed that she would have turned down a role in Black Panther because she wanted it to go to a darker-skinned black person. She starred in the amazing The Hate U Give. She did it all, it seemed. But people seemed to forget that she also starred in a movie called “Where Hands Touch.” The movie is about a black woman who falls in love with a Nazi in WWII Germany. Though the movie came out in September it just hit streaming sites and everyone is dragging the hell out of the movie and Stenberg herself.

Whoo baby this is a whole a$$ drag and it’s pure comedy. Take a look…