Congrats! Actors Dulé Hill And Jazmyn Simon Are Expecting Their First “Ballers” Baby Boy

Dulé Hill And Jazmyn Simon Expecting Baby #1

Congratulations are in order for actors Dulé Hill and his wife of 8 months, actress Jazmyn Simon! The happy newlyweds just announced that they are expecting their first child together, a baby boy due in May.

Duleéé made the announcement by revealing some precious pics of his gorgeous wife displaying her baby bump while the couple read their unborn son Dr. Seuss books, for one shot.

Too cute! The couple is apparently on their “babymoon” in Maui, according to Jazmyne’s Instagram stories.

Both actors currently work on the hit HBO comedy “Ballers,” while Dulé is most known for his roles on “Psych” and “The West Wing,” among others.

Great news for this attractive couple! We wonder what they’ll name their little bundle…

David Livingston/Getty Images/Instagram