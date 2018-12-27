Porsha Williams Bares Her Bump During Her Babymoon & Exposes Her Toothbrush Sharing Sweetie
Porsha Williams recently went on a babymoon with her hubby to be.
The RHOA star and Dennis McKinley spent Christmas in Nassau, Bahamas at the Baha Mar Casino & Hotel and while there Porsha had a full photoshoot in a bikini.
She also apparently has more maternity photos coming including pictures in custom gowns designed by Theodore Elyett and Claude Lavie Kameni, respectively.
🙌🏾🤰🏽I can’t thank this amazing team enough for a wonderful babymoon shoot! Photographer @stanlophotography Made me feel so comfortable & knew all my angles lol !! The Videographer @ndofilms Truly captured the real time experience so well! My Glam was my none other than Hair: @hairbyestylez Makeup: @sarshalepeche Both gorgeous women themselves, they totally enhanced my natural beauty and gave a wonderful polished look! Also thank you and much respect to Dress Designers @theodoreelyett & @laviebyck for hand making two Custom absolutely gorgeous gowns in one day or so! I cannot wait to see all the shots lots of love Porsha! ❤️💋 #PjMomma #MckinleyBabyMoon
In addition to the bikini photos, Porsha also got some payback on RHOA fans who were appalled by a dirty little secret she shared on TV.
On one of the first episodes of season 11, Porsha berated Dennis about using his toothbrush because she left her toothbrush behind at home. According to Porsha, she uses Dennis toothbrush ” every day” so them sharing it wasn’t a big deal.
Fast forward to Porsha’s babymoon and the reality star posted a video of Dennis clearing using HER toothbrush although he previously acted appalled that she wanted to use his.
These two clearly share A LOT. Are you grossed out by this or does it matter since they swap spit as a couple???
See more of the toothbrush sharing McKinley’s babymoon on the flip.
