Porsha Williams Bares Her Bump During Her Babymoon & Exposes Her Toothbrush Sharing Sweetie

Porsha Williams Wears Bikini On Babymoon, Confirms Dennis McKinley Uses Her Toothbrush

Porsha Williams recently went on a babymoon with her hubby to be.

The RHOA star and Dennis McKinley spent Christmas in Nassau, Bahamas at the Baha Mar Casino & Hotel and while there Porsha had a full photoshoot in a bikini.

She also apparently has more maternity photos coming including pictures in custom gowns designed by Theodore Elyett and Claude Lavie Kameni, respectively.

In addition to the bikini photos, Porsha also got some payback on RHOA fans who were appalled by a dirty little secret she shared on TV.

On one of the first episodes of season 11, Porsha berated Dennis about using his toothbrush because she left her toothbrush behind at home. According to Porsha, she uses Dennis toothbrush ” every day” so them sharing it wasn’t a big deal.

Fast forward to Porsha’s babymoon and the reality star posted a video of Dennis clearing using HER toothbrush although he previously acted appalled that she wanted to use his.

These two clearly share A LOT. Are you grossed out by this or does it matter since they swap spit as a couple???

